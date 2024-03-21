See the colourful way Mount Keira children celebrated inclusion

Students have donned their wildest socks and shades of orange to celebrate inclusion at Mount Keira Demonstration School.
March 21 marked both Harmony Day, a celebration of multiculturalism coinciding with the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, and World Down Syndrome Day.
Mount Keira Demonstration School principal Tenae Carroll said with Harmony Day's theme being 'everyone belongs', the school through it would go perfectly with World Down Syndrome Day, which carried a similar message.
The school brought the two occasions together with a day of activities that celebrated diversity and inclusion, including an assembly at which Unanderra man Trent Potter spoke and answered questions from students.
Mr Potter, an ambassador for Illawarra-based social enterprise Celebrate T21, told the students he loved having Down Syndrome.
"It was so much fun," he told the Mercury of his experience speaking with the students.
Mr Potter said he hoped to change people's perceptions of Down Syndrome.
School captain Ella Morris explained that colourful socks were worn because people with Down Syndrome had three copies of chromosome 21.
"At Mount Keira we thought this was a great initiative to link in with Harmony Day because we celebrate and include everybody's differences," Ella said.
Fellow captain Oliver McNamara said it was like the school was "one big family".
"I feel like here at Mount Keira everyone cares about each other and helps each other," Oliver said.
A major source of the school's inspiration for celebrating World Down Syndrome Day is year 1 student Lincoln, the son of Celebrate T21 founder Stephanie Rodden.
By having Mr Potter speak at the school, Ms Rodden said, students got to meet someone else with Down Syndrome and see he was just like anyone else.
She said it was important that students got the opportunity to ask questions because this curiosity fostered inclusivity.
The day ended with a parade of students dancing and showing off their funky socks.
When it came time for the teachers to get involved Mr Potter joined in and led the way, to enthusiastic chants of "Trent, Trent, Trent" from the children.
Ms Rodden said Celebrate T21 had worked more with educational institutions like schools and childcare centres over the past six months to help them be more inclusive of people with Down Syndrome.
Ms Carroll said the staff, students and school community were "phenomenal" when it came to inclusion.
"They just care about the individual and making sure they're treating them with dignity and respect," she said.
