The sounds of an explosion rang through Shell Cove around 1.30pm on Tuesday, after a suspicious object was detonated by the army. An exclusion zone had been setup near Bass Point and the army called in after a military canister was found by a member of the public, it was washed up at the Shallows Coastal Reserve near Bass Point. Lake Illawarra Chief Inspector Don Faulds told the Mercury a large canister about the size of a cricket bat was located around 9.42am at the Shallows Coastal Reserve in Shell Cove. Read more: Illawarra's nurses say strike is only the beginning Inspector Faulds said it was believed to be "military ordnance" (some kind of weaponry). "As soon as we realised what it is we've stepped back," he said, noting the army had to be called to determine what it was, how old it was and the safest way to dispose of it. The object was later confirmed to be a type of military flare, and possibly contain harmful substances. Mercury photographer Wesley Lonergan was at the scene and watched two army personnel examine the canister. He said they then dug a trench in the sand where they placed the ordnance and set a charge with the intent to detonate. An exclusion zone remained around the area until around 1.40pm. Fire and Rescue NSW are currently on scene with HAZMAT crews, along with the Rural Fire Service and police - however, even emergency services were told to stay at least 100 metres away from the object until the army arrived. MORE TO COME ... To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

