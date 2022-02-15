news, latest-news,

Two weeks after being acquired by the New York Times for more than a million dollars, a spin off of the online daily puzzle game Wordle has taken off. Worldle is similar to Wordle but for geography nerds. Where Wordle gets you to guess a five letter word, Worldle gives you an image of a country or territory on a map and guides you to guess correctly by telling you the distance and direction from your last guess in six tries. The game was created by a French web designer who enjoyed playing the original Wordle. Similar to its predecessor, Worldle has found success with half a million people playing it. Wordle, the game that started it all, has also inspired many other spin-offs including Nerdle where you guess a math calculation, Sweardle where you guess a swear word and Lordle of the Rings where you guess a word associated with Lord of the Rings franchise. Geography nerds, Worldle can be played at https://worldle.teuteuf.fr/ IN OTHER NEWS:

