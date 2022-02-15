Worldle is the new Wordle but for geography nerds
Two weeks after being acquired by the New York Times for more than a million dollars, a spin off of the online daily puzzle game Wordle has taken off.
Worldle is similar to Wordle but for geography nerds.
Where Wordle gets you to guess a five letter word, Worldle gives you an image of a country or territory on a map and guides you to guess correctly by telling you the distance and direction from your last guess in six tries.
The game was created by a French web designer who enjoyed playing the original Wordle.
Okay, Wordle is fun, but what about WorLdle? 🌍— teuteuf (@teuteuf) January 24, 2022
Everyday, guess a new country! :D
Worldle #3 X/6
🟩🟨⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜https://t.co/dP6L8FNbMN
Similar to its predecessor, Worldle has found success with half a million people playing it.
Wordle, the game that started it all, has also inspired many other spin-offs including Nerdle where you guess a math calculation, Sweardle where you guess a swear word and Lordle of the Rings where you guess a word associated with Lord of the Rings franchise.
Geography nerds, Worldle can be played at https://worldle.teuteuf.fr/
IN OTHER NEWS: