Court approves rejected North Gong apartment block

By Glen Humphries
May 2 2024 - 2:20pm
An artist's impression of a proposed apartment block in Blacket Street, North Wollongong. The white outline next to it denotes an already-approved block. Picture by ADM Architects
An artist's impression of a proposed apartment block in Blacket Street, North Wollongong. The white outline next to it denotes an already-approved block. Picture by ADM Architects

A North Wollongong apartment complex rejected for being too "bulky" will go ahead after the developer took the case to the Land and Environment Court.

Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

