A four-storey "boutique" apartment block a stone's throw from North Wollongong Beach could be on the cards.
Plans have been lodged with Wollongong City Council for the two blocks at 4-6 Blacket Street, North Wollongong.
The proposed 10-unit complex is just 100 metres from the sands of North Wollongong Beach and would be built next to an already approved four-storey development on the corner of Blacket Street and Cliff Road.
"The subject site is located in a high-profile location adjacent to Stuart Park and North Wollongong Beach," the statement of environmental effect said.
"Whilst the site is located within the Wollongong City Centre, the immediate locality is primarily characterised by a residential, recreation and tourism urban environment."
The 10 units will include four three-bedroom residences and six-four bedroom apartments with a private swimming pool at the penthouse level.
There will be basement parking for 25 cars, including two visitor spaces - entry to the parking area will be on Blacket Street at the eastern edge of the site.
A traffic study lodged as part of the development application stated the apartments would create an extra seven vehicle trips an hour in peak periods.
The proposed apartment block will sit between two other similar constructions, once the development on the corner of Blacket Street and Cliff Road is finished.
The separation between the proposed complex and those on either side will be at times less than the minimum distance required by planning regulation.
"The development has been designed to ensure the privacy of adjoining development is maintained," the statement of environmental effect said.
"Windows have been offset where possible or appropriate design treatments to ensure there will be no loss of amenity to the adjoining property owners.
"The proposed setback distances are sufficient to provide a reasonable separation between the buildings and the built form has been articulated to ensure there is appropriate spacing between the units."
The development application is on public exhibition until February 14.
