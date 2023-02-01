A disqualified driver who T-boned a car at Bomaderry after a high-speed police chase, leaving a victim with lifelong mobility issues, has learnt his fate in court.
Caleb Flentjar, 22, will remain behind bars for at least another three years after he was sentenced at Wollongong District Court on Wednesday.
The young Wollongong father pleaded guilty to multiple driving-related charges last year including aggravated dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm, police pursuit, driving while disqualified and assaulting an officer.
He was sentenced for two incidents, the first being a police pursuit along the M1 Princes Motorway in December 2021, where he hit speeds of 185km/h.
Flentjar overtook other drivers on the shoulder of the motorway and police called off the chase pursuit due to safety concerns. The car was later found dumped in Port Kembla.
On January 29 last year, a second police chase was initiated when Flentjar was behind the wheel of a stolen Holden Commodore driving 130 to 140km/h on the Princes Highway at Willow Vale.
Flentjar failed to stop and crossed onto the wrong side of the road, overtaking several vehicles.
He hit speeds of up to 180 km/h during the pursuit which police called off at Berry.
Police again spotted Flentjar at Meroo Meadow where he hit speeds of 100 km/h in an 80 zone, and kicked off the chase again.
As Flentjar rounded a bend, one of the tyres of the vehicle delaminated and he swerved onto the wrong side of the road and lost traction, but continued accelerating.
Police deployed spikes, puncturing three of the tyres.
As Flentjar travelled through the intersection of the Princes Highway and Bolong Road at Bomaderry, he T-boned a Suzuki Swift, hitting it on its passenger side.
He managed to get out of car and fled towards a boundary fence.
A police officer caught up to Flentjar and grabbed him by the leg, but he kicked the officer in the chest and broke free.
He then swan across a creek and ran into the bush. Meanwhile the victim in the Swift was taken to hospital and sustained a complex fractured pelvis, a fracture to the hip socket, and rib fractures.
In sentencing, Judge Andrew Haesler noted Flentjar had a traumatic history including being sexually assaulted in juvenille prison.
"Institutions have historically failed him ... he needs resources to break this cycle," Judge Haesler said.
"This is a desperately sad and difficult situation."
He was also introduced to drugs by family members at age 11, which marked the start of meth, heroin and Xanax abuse, the court heard.
Judge Haesler balanced Flentjar's unfortunate past with the seriousness of the crimes.
"His background has compromised his capacity ... but he has to understand that to continued these behaviours and putting others at risk can only attract only heavier and harsher penalties."
Flentjar was handed five years jail, starting from April 2 last year, and will be eligible for parole in April, 2027.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.