Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Banned driver Caleb Flentjar who T-boned car at Bomaderry jailed for five years

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated February 1 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caleb Flentjar was sentenced at Wollongong District Court on Wednesday. Picture supplied, inset from Facebook.

A disqualified driver who T-boned a car at Bomaderry after a high-speed police chase, leaving a victim with lifelong mobility issues, has learnt his fate in court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.