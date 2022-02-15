Work on Shellharbour Hospital to start this year, minister says

news, latest-news,

Work on the new Shellharbour Hospital is on track to start later this year, Health Minister Brad Hazzard told parliament. Mr Hazzard was answering a question from Kiama MP Gareth Ward on the status of the Shellharbour and Shoalhaven Hospital developments. The $700 million Shellharbour Hospital had been targeted to get under way sometime this year, and Mr Hazzard said that was still the case. "I'm anticipating the early works packages for the new hospital and the integrated service project will commence in this 12-month period," Mr Hazzard said. "Hopefully some early works packages on integrated services at Bulli and Wollongong will get going [at the same time]. He said the timeline for major construction at Shellharbour would be determined after the planning and design phases were completed. Further south, the Shoalhaven Hospital early works will start in the middle of this year, he said, and the major construction in early 2023 subject to planning approvals. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4FavSveeQdYEHssZq5umRQ/c5334a16-292a-4808-8c62-6a1062fa4f99.jpg/r0_172_4050_2460_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg