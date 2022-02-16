news, latest-news,

Two family-friendly performance groups who regularly visit the Illawarra have been given touring grants from the state government. More than $660,000 will be delivered through the first round of the NSW Government's Regional Arts Touring fund supporting 11 arts organisations and groups in total to tour their works to 60 regional towns and villages across the state. Read more: New family friendly music festival coming to Wombarra Bowlo Junkyard Beats has been awarded $102,730 to take their high-energy The Box Show to 18 communities, including 14 in regional areas. The live performance show combines drumming, dance, theatre and comedy, which will excite the imaginations of children and adults alike. Makers of The 13-Storey Treehouse will receive $34,437 to bring the production to young people and families in three regional destinations as part of a national tour. Read more: Wollongong arts collective fighting to stay afloat The performance is an adaption of a much-loved Australian book, and will use a unique combination of puppetry, movement, text and music to bring the work to life on stage. Applications for Round 2 of Regional Arts Touring, and a new funding round for multi-year support open on March 14, 2022. For further information on arts, screen and cultural funding, including targeted support opportunities, visit the Create NSW website at www.create.nsw.gov.au. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

