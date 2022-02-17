news, latest-news,

Shellharbour Council is on the hunt for a new CEO after Carey McIntyre announced his resignation. Mr McIntyre, who grew up in Oak Flats and took the top job in 2015 after being promoted from within, is leaving to take up a position at Shoalhaven City Council, where he will lead the City Futures Directorate. He arrived at Shellharbour Council in 2011 from Camden Council and had also previously worked at Wollongong City Council. Read more: Woman critical after being hit by car in North Wollongong "Shellharbour City Council has achieved some incredible things over the past six and a half years and they've been the most fulfilling and proudest years of my career," Mr McIntyre said. "The time is right for a new chapter in my career and it's one that I am relishing. I'm very proud of Shellharbour City Council, its values and its people and I know that the service we seek to provide to our community will continue and grow." During his time as CEO, in 2019 Shellharbour Council won the AR Bluett Memorial Award given to the most progressive NSW council over the previous 12 months. "The achievements of the last year are a culmination of the transformation of both our council and the city we serve," he said at the time. He was also at the helm for the opening of the Shell Cove marina and waterfront development and the Shellhabour City Centre. New Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer had high praise for the outgoing CEO. "Carey's achievements in moving the council forward as an organisation have been nothing short of extraordinary," Mayor Homer said. "He has steered the business through some extremely challenging times, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and leaves behind a modern, values-driven, financially sustainable organisation that is well-prepared for the future. "Mr McIntyre leaves a tremendous legacy that will help ensure the success of a new CEO. "I know my colleagues - both new and those who have served on previous councils - are deeply appreciative of the work he has done and we will miss his professionalism and guidance." Mr McIntyre will finish up on March 25 and a council spokeswoman said arrangements were under way to recruit a new CEO, as well as the appointment of acting CEO. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

