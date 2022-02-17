Woman critical after being hit by a car at North Wollongong

news, latest-news,

A woman was left in critical condition after being hit by a car in North Wollongong on Wednesday night. At around 10pm emergency services were called to the intersection of Squires Way and the entrance to the Innovation Campus after receiving calls that a woman had been hit by a car. Ambulance and police attended the scene and officers were told the 20-year-old woman had stepped onto Squires Way when she was hit by a car. The woman was treated at the scene for head and leg injuries, before being airlifted to St George Hospital in a critical condition. The driver of the car - a 22-year-old woman - was uninjured and was subjected to a roadside breath test, which returned a negative result. As of Thursday morning, the 20-year-old woman remains in a critical condition in St George Hospital. A crime scene was established and an investigation commenced into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Anyone with information or who may have dash cam footage of the incident is urged to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

