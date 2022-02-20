news, latest-news,

Long-running MP Stephen Jones has kicked off his re-election campaign in front of Labor supporters, promising childcare, TAFE and manufacturing measures, if he and leader Anthony Albanese are voted into power. The Whitlam MP revealed his key policies yesterday ahead of the next federal election, the date of which is yet to be announced, but must take place by the end of May. Mr Jones is capping off an eventful two weeks in Parliament following an impassioned speech he made about his son and nephew to fight the Religious Discrimination Bill. Read more: Minnamurra music businessman 'pointed gun' at truck owner He said he was excited to be "off and running" and loved campaign-mode. "The last couple of weeks of Parliament have shown we need a change and we need a government not focused on the politics but the people and that is what I and Anthony Albanese are offering," Mr Jones said. One of Mr Jones' key policies was a "future made in Australia, a future made in the Illawarra". "We want to see our steel used in government projects and we want to ensure the excellent Bluescope Steelworks...is here in 20 and 30 years time and we want to work through a transition to ensure it makes decarbonised steel," he said before adding mining jobs would still be secure. Mr Jones said he supported immigration and people coming into Australia with their skills but wanted to see "locals trained first". He said Labor had a plan for supporting the country post-COVID and a Labor-government would rethink manufacturing and industry policies by using natural resources in Australia rather than sending them overseas. He said Labor would "sort out" childcare policies so families could afford to put their children into care and return to work. He added the standard of government would be "lifted" through the implementation of a federal inquiry commission. Mr Jones foreshadowed, more locally, he would be make an announcement about the Illawarra Women's Trauma Recovery Centre and try to attract support from other levels of government and businesses. He said he would also look at what funding could be allocated to sporting facilities. Mr Jones noted housing and energy policies would be announced along with further campaigning on making TAFE free for skills shortage courses. Mr Jones said he was not going to take any chances of Labor winning for granted and he was ready for a tough campaign, noting Prime Minister Scott Morrison was trying to "run the mother of all scare campaigns on national security. "I hope it doesn't work. We should be fighting a campaign on who has a better vision for the future not who has better scare campaign," he said. Mr Jones said he was "overwhelmed" about the reaction he received when he shared his personal story about the impact the religious discrimination laws. He said the idea that every parent wanted their child to be safe and loved, "struck a note of accord" and he felt "uplifted" by the thousands of emails of support he received. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

