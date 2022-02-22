Ukrainians in Wollongong fear tragedy 'of massive proportions' in homeland

news, latest-news, ukraine, father simon ckuj, russia

Illawarra Ukrainians are "petrified" after Russian President Vladimir Putin's public address on Tuesday morning, Father Simon Ckuj says. Father Simon is the priest in charge of the small Ukrainian Catholic community in the Illawarra, and fears the tragedy of all-out war may follow the escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine. "People will die, innocent people will die," he said. "That includes Russian soldiers who will be returned to their mothers in body bags, and the Ukrainians who will die defending their homelands. "It is a tragedy of massive proportions." Read more: Captured Corrimal murderer to front Queensland court Members of Father Simon's congregation spoke of their fears in January. For many, it felt like the trauma of chaos, war and displacement which had marked their parents' lives was beginning to happen all over again. Even on the other side of the world, they found it difficult to feel entirely safe, and were occupied with worries for family in Ukraine. "It's very personal for so many members of our community," Father Simon said. "We have been praying, we have been hoping, we have been begging governments in Australia and around the world to take decisive action. "The rhetoric coming from Moscow is petrifying, it's worse than we could have expected. Putin is denying Ukraine has ever existed as a nation." On Tuesday morning Mr Putin said the Kremlin recognised the independence of two regions in Eastern Ukraine. While Father Simon acknowledged Ukraine was not a perfect democracy, he said there was a genuine desire to improve the country, which had been undermined by Russian involvement. "I'm a Catholic priest, not an expert in international relations, but people are hurting," he said. "In Ukraine, in Russia, in Australia and here in Wollongong. "What he has said (about the Eastern regions) is a violation of Ukrainian sovereignty. They are not separatists, they are puppet states led by Russian nationals. It's all smoke and mirrors." Father Simon had little hope the emergency United Nations Security Council meeting scheduled for 2pm Tuesday (Australian time) would help. "Many states rely on Russia, for trade, for gas," he said. "The UN has been very quiet for some time." Australia is best placed to help via humanitarian aid, trade and financial sanctions and non-lethal military support, Father Simon said. "Australia has already done a lot - applying further diplomatic pressure would be a great support."

