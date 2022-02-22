Illawarra Shoalhaven records one death, 474 new COVID cases

news, latest-news,

There were 474 positive COVID-19 cases in the Illawarra Shoalhaven health district in the latest 24 hour period. This was a significant jump from the previous daily today of 276 cases, and included 123 positive PCR tests and 351 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs). State-wide, the cases were also up on the previous day with 8752 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, compared to 4916 cases the previous day. Read more: Captured Corrimal murderer to front Queensland court There were 14 deaths across NSW in the 24 hours to 4pm, NSW Health said. One of these was a man in his 80s from Wollongong LGA, who was not vaccinated. The district said 286 of the local positive cases were from Wollongong Local Government Area (LGA), 95 were from Shellharbour LGA, 85 were from Shoalhaven LGA and eight cases were from Kiama LGA. The health district has also announced that from Tuesday it will no longer be providing a breakdown of COVID-19 cases by postcode. "We introduced postcode level reporting last year as a guide to alert the community that COVID19 may be circulating in their suburb and surrounds," the district said. div style="position:relative;padding-bottom:56.25%;height:0;overflow:hidden;" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/VideoObject" meta itemprop="name" content="Dr Jez 2202" / meta itemprop="description" content="Dr Jez 2202" / meta itemprop="uploadDate" content="2022-02-22T00:26:48.000Z" / meta itemprop="thumbnailUrl" content="https://s1.dmcdn.net/d/1000001FAPmtf/x120" / meta itemprop="embedUrl" content="https://www.dailymotion.com/embed/video/x88441z" / iframe style="width:100%;height:100%;position:absolute;left:0px;top:0px;overflow:hidden" frameborder="0" type="text/html" src="https://www.dailymotion.com/embed/video/x88441z?autoplay=1" width="100%" height="100%" allow="autoplay" allowfullscreen /iframe /div "Given the significant increase in local cases reported since the emergence of the Omicron variant, postcode data is now much less relevant to the overall prevalence of COVID-19 in our community. "We also want to encourage everyone to act in a COVID safe manner and remain vigilant to the symptoms of COVID-19, regardless of where they live." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rdPnbxNSt95RbDXSGgzrdz/78609d89-f5d5-4024-bea3-2fc98bc3352c.jpg/r2_52_1014_624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg