See which Illawarra local businesses are up for an award
The Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards are on!
After being delaed from October 2021, the awards night will be held on February 23.
The awards ceremony at the Fraternity Club in Fairy Meadow is the night of nights for the lcoal business community, who can come together and celebrate what has been a tricky past year.
In addition to the all important prizes, local entertainers will perform on the night, including Carmel Mesti, Abbey McPherson and Keane Fletcher.
Finalists were selected based on the number of nominations they received.
Winners are decided by a panel of judges, who base their decision off information sent in by the business and an anonymous visit.
These judges will visit the business premises of each finalist and evaluate them based on certain criteria. This includes customer service, range and/or presentation of products/services, value for money and the overall business presentation, including the online presence of the company and the online experience provided to the customer.
The finalists for each category are:
Automotive Services:
- AC Automotive
- Biketeck
- Focus Automotive
- Hands on Car Wash Warilla
- KSR Automotive
- New Era Smash Repairs
- Nowra Ultimate 4x4
- Oak Flats Muffler Men
- Pitstop Auto and Marine
- Shellharbour Marine Mechanical
- Southside Stitching
- Taylor Automotive and 4WD
Bakery/Cake Business
- Bake My Day
- Bakers Delight - Warilla Grove Shopping Centre
- Cake Biz - Shellharbour
- Decadence Cakes Gifts & Treats
- Delaney's Cakes
- Lagom Bakery
Beauty Services
- Alanah Brow and Beauty Studio
- Allan's Mens Hairdressing
- Batari Brows and Skin
- CMJ Lashes
- Elysian Therapies
- Enchanted Beauty Bar
- Loretta Spinelli
- Makeup By Mikayla Milevska
- PBV Beauty & Makeup
- Raiden Nails Salon & Spa
- Savannah Rose Makeup Artistry & Cosmetics
- Skin Correctives
- Soulful Beauty
- Stephanie K Makeup Artist
- Sugar Beauty by Ashlee Jade
- Vamped Beauty
- Vanessa Puglisi
Butcher
- Albion Park Village Meats - Albion Park Village
- Bulli Meat And Seafood Fresh
- Bush's Fresh Meats - Warilla Grove Shopping Centre
- Callala Bay Family Butcher
- Christians Premium Meats
- Hastie's Toptaste Meats
Cafe
- Barefoot Cafe Sanctuary Point
- Cafe Els - Warilla Grove Shopping Centre
- Delano Specialty Coffee
- Deli and Dine on Market
- Evil Eye Cafe
- Gloria Jean's Coffees - Warilla Grove Shopping Centre
- KG Cafe
- Krema & Co Cafe
- Little Lime Leaf Cafe
- Otis Deli
- The Brew Lab
Dance Studio
- Dynamic Moves Dance Studio
- Evolve Performance Studios
- Joanne Grace School of Dance
- Miss Zoe's School of Dance
- NRG Studios Allstars
- SCIPA School of Dance
- Street Beatz Hip Hop
- The PROJECT. by Ebony Austin
Early Childhood Centre
- Bright Beginning Childcare & Early Learning Centre- Albion Park
- Coolgardie Children's Centre
- Create Imagine Learn
- Gerringong Coastal Cottage Early Learning Centre
- Illawarra Academy of Early Learning
- Jamberoo Community Preschool
- Junior Einsteins Nurturing Centre
- Kiama Academy of Early Learning
- Kindy Korner Children Services
- Little Wonders Early Learning Centre
- Mindchamps - Albion Park
- Poka Dot Kids Early Learning Centre
- Shellharbour Kiama Family Day Care
- Thrive Early Learning Centres
Education Service
- Accelerated Training
- Achieve Training and Assessment Services
- Acting Up Drama Academy
- All Onsite Training and Assessment
- Always Education
- Baby Sensory Illawarra
- Bawley Swim N Safe
- Envision Education
- Nicola's Tutoring
- South Coast First Aid Training
- Stella Studioz
- Attwood Electrical
- D.Frame Electrical
- Innovate Energy
- John McEwan Electrical
- Kinetic Electrical Solutions.
- Rapidcool Air Conditioning and Electrical
Fashion
- ALT Active
- Bella Bohemian
- House of NINX
- Millers Fashion Club - Warilla Grove Shopping Centre
- Ponyboy Vintage Clothing
- Rockmans - Warilla Grove Shopping Centre
- The Hanger
Fast Food/Takeaway
- Burek @ Pece's
- Chooksy's
- Culture Sauce
- Fez Cafe Dapto
- Kings Porker
- Layla'z Food
- Nomad Kitchen and BBQ
- OMG Decadent Donuts Illawarra
- Sandwich Shack - Warrawong Plaza
- Subway Dapto Mall
Fitness Services
- F45 Training - Corrimal
- F45 Training Bulli
- F45 Training Shellharbour
- Fernwood Fitness - Woonona
- Gracie Barra Wollongong
- iBOX Fitness
- Jetts Fitness - Dapto
- Mind the Gap Fitness
- Pilates Haus
- Plus Fitness 24/7 Bomaderry
- Sarah Coles Group Fitness
- South Coast Strongman
- Stepz Fitness Dapto
Florist
- Bloomz on Central
- Brilliant Blooms
- Flowers On Central
- Twig & Bo Florist
- Warilla Florist and Classy Baskets
- Woonona Florist
Fruit & Vegetable Shop
- Country Grocer - Unanderra
- Country Grocer - Warrawong
- Ds Produce
- Mitchells Market - Warilla Grove Shopping Centre
Hairdresser
- Ab&Co. Hair
- Cutting Edge Barber Shop & Laser Clinic
- Funk Hair Studio
- Hair By Emma Grace
- Honey n' Hair
- Kiama Haircutting Company
- Moe & Co. Black - Stockland Shellharbour City Centre
- Passion For Hair By Maria
- Peony Hair Boutique
- Rhiannan Ward - Hairstylist
- Rock Paper Scissors Hair by Juzz
- Siena's 4 You Hair and Beauty
- Tania DeOr
- Totally Gorgeous Hair
- Vazali Hair
- Xquisite Styles
Health Improvement Services
- Activate Health and Movement
- Adaptive Sports Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation
- Capable Kids South Coast
- Just Better Care Illawarra and Southern Highlands
- Mahanidis Chiropractic and Wellness Centre
- Milton Medical Centre
- Real Therapy Solutions
- Sea Change Physio
- Self Reflections
- South Coast Dentists
- South Coast Soul
- South Coast Ultrasound for Women
- Stella Home Care Services
- Sunrizer Counseling & Psychotherapy
Jewellery Store
- Desiderate
- Globe Lane Handmade Jewellery
- Gold City Jewellers - Warilla Grove Shopping Centre
- Pandora - Stockland Shellharbour
- Prouds The Jewellers - Dapto Mall
- Sara Handmade Jewellery
- Simon's Jewellery
- Activate Martial Arts & Fitness
Martial Arts Business
- Adapt Academy
- Fire Phoenix Martial Arts
- Freestyle MMA
- Life BJJ
New Business
- BAM! Burgers & Wraps
- Cafe Kiama & Scoops Ice Creamery
- Custom Pets Art
- Di-Licious Cookies
- HER Social
- Illawarra Print and Signage
- Jo's Catering
- King Street Dental
- Krek Wak Wou Crafts
- Kyron and Co Collective
- My Pantry Store
- One Cake Down
- SnackEzy
- South Coast Van Fitouts
- Squidge & Huggles
- Taylor Made Outcomes
- The Barn On The Ridge
- The Catharsis Society
- The Ruse
- With love by Tania
Pet Care
- Bark Busters Illawarra & Southern Highlands
- Bonza Dog Treats
- Dirty Dogz Dayspa and Daycare
- Foxy Hounds Grooming Parlour
- Furry 'n' Fabulous Pet Boutique
- Pampered Pooch Grooming
- Star Paws Grooming Salon
- Walkys Dog Training Academy
Pharmacy
- Choice Pharmacy - Vincentia Market Place
- Choice Pharmacy Bomaderry
- Flinders Save and Deliver Pharmacy
- Good Price Pharmacy Warehouse Nowra
- Hospital Hill Pharmacy
- Oak Flats Family Healthcare Pharmacy
- Shellharbour Village Pharmacy
- Simply Pharmacy Sanctuary Point
- TerryWhite Chemmart - Milton
Photography Business
- A Lasting Impression
- Jasmin Whitton Photography
- Kelly Lewer
- Love and Dream Photography
- Melissa Micale Photography
- Oh Snap Photography
- Samuel David Productions
- Scribbly Gum Photography
- Showtime Photobooths
- Translucent Photography
Professional Services
- Access Law Group
- AdCraft Studio
- Aegis Value Engineering
- Argyle Professionals - Accountants, Business Strategists & Advisers, HR Specialists - Illawarra
- Bliss Conveyancing
- Compass Taxation & Business Services
- East Coast Bookkeeping and Business Solutions
- Etoiles Agency
- Hansons Lawyers
- JG Bookkeeping
- Marr Family Lawyers
- Quantum Advisory
- Southern Property Transfers
- Wollongong Businesses
- YBR Marketing
Real Estate Agency
- Brailey First National Real Estate
- Dignam Real Estate
- First National Coast & Country
- First National Coastside Shellharbour
- Master Properties On King Warrawong
- Mike T Real Estate
- MMJ Dapto
- One Agency Elite Property Group
- Raine & Horne Helensburgh
Restaurant
- Babyface Kitchen
- Bella Char Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Cooked Goose on Hyams
- Crooked River Wines
- GWYLO
- JJ's Indian Restaurant
- Miss Arda
- Papi's
- Resin Brewing
- Rookie Eatery
Service & Trade
- All Purpose Time Management
- All Round Tree & Garden Care
- City Coast Pest Solutions
- Dream Gunya
- East Coast Building Inspections
- Elleishas Property Services
- Evolution Building Group
- Green Machine Lawn Services
- Hue Homes NSW
- Illawarra Plumbing & Drainer
- J&T Dale Plumbing
- JB Building/Carpentry
- Mincove Homes
- Naked Tech
- Southern Man Window Cleaning
- Southern Painting
- Tiny Tins Skip Bins
- WCG Security
- Wollongong City Excavation and Demolition
- Wollongong Crane Trucks
- Worldwide Demolitions & Skip Bins
Sole Operator
- Barry's Computers
- Berry Cool Nursery
- Candles by Case
- GCC VISUALS Videography and Photography
- G-Co
- Little Stitchings
- Perrie and Peach Styling Company
- Pro Reflections Detailing
- Sarah Rowan
Specialised Business
- @Letusshineforyou
- Affective Bathroom Services
- Bubs and Bumps Market
- Community Connecting Illawarra
- Five Barrel Brewing
- Green Connect Illawarra
- Klean Queen Illawarra - Cleaning Service
- MIB Visuals
- Playmaze Albion Park Rail
- Reub Goldberg Brewing Machine
- Scrapbooking Delights
- Serendipity Support Services
- South Coast Boatshed
- Stand Up Paddle Boarding - Shellharbour
- Windang Bait and Tackle
Specialised Retail Business
- Albion Park Newsagency
- Anubian Life
- Beskar
- City Mode Leather
- Drummond Golf Shellharbour
- Grove Newsagency - Warilla Grove Shopping Centre
- House 2 Home - Warilla Grove Shopping Centre
- ITnerve
- Office National Ulladulla
- RJS party & Variety
- South Coast Soy
- Storybook Bridal
- Stylish Wardrobes and Showerscreens
- Superior Nutrition
- The Phone Surgery
- The Spiritual Co-op
- Thirroul Collective
- TransGlitterUs