See which Illawarra local businesses are up for an award

news, business,

The Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards are on! After being delaed from October 2021, the awards night will be held on February 23. The awards ceremony at the Fraternity Club in Fairy Meadow is the night of nights for the lcoal business community, who can come together and celebrate what has been a tricky past year. In addition to the all important prizes, local entertainers will perform on the night, including Carmel Mesti, Abbey McPherson and Keane Fletcher. Finalists were selected based on the number of nominations they received. Winners are decided by a panel of judges, who base their decision off information sent in by the business and an anonymous visit. These judges will visit the business premises of each finalist and evaluate them based on certain criteria. This includes customer service, range and/or presentation of products/services, value for money and the overall business presentation, including the online presence of the company and the online experience provided to the customer. The finalists for each category are: Automotive Services: Bakery/Cake Business Beauty Services Butcher Cafe Dance Studio Early Childhood Centre Education Service Fashion Fast Food/Takeaway Fitness Services Florist Fruit & Vegetable Shop Hairdresser Health Improvement Services Jewellery Store Martial Arts Business New Business Pet Care Pharmacy Photography Business Professional Services Real Estate Agency Restaurant Service & Trade Sole Operator Specialised Business Specialised Retail Business

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123041529/c819042a-324f-48d9-bfc0-bf0ae0624c49.jpg/r1_104_1017_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg