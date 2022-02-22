Solar panels may be compulsory on new homes in Shellharbour

news, latest-news,

New homes built in Shellharbour could be required to have solar panels on the roof. At Tuesday night's Shellharbour Council meeting Cr Robert Petreski and Cr Maree Edwards tabled a motion calling on council officers to prepare a report on making rooftop solar a requirement on all new buildings/dwellings built within the Shellharbour City Council Local Government Area. Read more: Signage rule is 'political correctness gone haywire' "This report should include, but not be limited to the potential cost impacts on new builds vs the long-term energy cost savings and the projected city wide carbon emissions reduction figures," the motion read. "If you want a business case for rooftop solar you just have a look down the road at Shellharbour Square,at the large clubs - even half the houses in our area are voluntarily putting on solar," Cr Petreski said. "The business case is there - commercial entities and for profit organisations would not be putting massive solar banks on their rooves if it wasn't economically viable." Cr Petreski said it wasn't the intent introduce any retroactive policy that would force panels on already-existing homes. However, he hoped to "encourage" the fitting of solar panels to existing dwellings. Shellharbour councillors unanimously passed the motion calling for the report.

