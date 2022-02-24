news, latest-news,

Something be done about the "absolute nightmare" of Tongarra Road, according to Shellharbour councillor Kellie Marsh. At this week's council meeting councillors voted to support Cr Marsh's call to lobby Transport for NSW for a review of the road as well as options to improve traffic flow. Read more: Find out why Illawarra petrol prices are so high "I don't think there's anyone in the Shellharbour Local Government Area that wouldn't know that Tongarra Road is an absolute nightmare," Cr Marsh told the meeting. "Unfortunately where it used to be just in small pockets of the day, it's now the majority of the day. We've got traffic in the mornings that is backed up from the hotel at Albion Park right to the Tullimbar roundabout." With council planning for an Albion Park bypass, the effect on traffic needed to be studied, she said. Cr Marsh said the condition of the road was a topic brought up by voters at polling booths during the local government elections in December. Complaints were raised about potholes, cracks and crevices as well as heavy rain turning parts of it into "a swimming pool". "We need to advocate and lobby and lobby Transport for NSW hard and request a review of the condition of Tongarra Road because I feel it's a D-grade road now," she said. "It's certainly not a A or B-Grade road and we shouldn't have any D-Grade roads in our city."

