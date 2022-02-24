news, latest-news,

Illawarra childcare centres are among more than 150 centres in NSW which have reported gastro outbreaks this month, prompting a statewide health alert. Parents and carers are being urged to keep young children at home if they are sick due to the number of outbreaks, which is significantly higher than usual. Read more: Illawarra virus cases rise again following easing of restrictions NSW Health Executive Director of Health Protection Dr Richard Broome said 156 outbreaks of gastroenteritis in early childhood education centres had been reported. The Illawarra Local Health District said there had been 12 reported locally. Statewide, almost 1000 children and more than 210 staff members have been affected, Dr Broome said, which was a 97 per cent increase above normal February numbers. "NSW Health has notified the directors of NSW early childhood education services to an increase in viral gastroenteritis outbreaks and since then there have been further notifications of gastroenteritis outbreaks across the sector," he said. Viral gastroenteritis is highly infectious and can spread rapidly in childcare centres, he said. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, abdominal pain, headache and muscle aches. They can take up to three days to develop and usually last between one or two days, and sometimes longer. Advice for parents and caregivers includes: The main treatment for viral gastroenteritis is to rest and drink plenty of fluids. Most people recover without complications but it can be serious for infants, people with suppressed immune systems, and the elderly. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HcD9H4nNcktxiWcmkEEpQD/a13334e3-be9e-49e4-952c-43d4885c6b64.jpg/r2_0_650_366_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg