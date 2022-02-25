news, latest-news,

If Alison Byrnes can hold onto the federal seat of Cunningham it will turn her home into a party house - Labor party, that is. Ms Byrnes' husband Paul Scully is the State Labor member for Wollongong, and if she wins the federal seat, that's going to mean a lot of time spent in Canberra. But the staffer for sitting Cunningham MP Sharon Bird said that won't really be anything new. "We sort of done that already with me as a staff member," Ms Byrnes said. "As a staff member already I've travelled to Canberra for 20 weeks of the year for most of my adult life, so I don't think there will be much of a change there." The coalminer's daughter grew up in Wollongong, went to primary and high school in Woonona before becoming the first in her family to graduate from university, attending the University of Wollongong and graduating with a Master of Management. She said two areas she would focus on if elected were the better delivery of government services and better employment options for the Illawarra. "We've got all the elements here - we've got the University of Wollongong, the local TAFE, we've got the Port of Kembla, we're in very close proximity to the western Sydney aerotropolis," Ms Byrnes said. "So we need to make sure we're at the forefront of getting next generation renewable industry jobs down here." She described Ms Bird, who is stepping down due to family commitments, as a "mentor of mine and a very good friend". Ms Byrnes wasn't concerned about losing ground in a safe Labor seat due to being a new unfamiliar face. "I won't be taking anything for granted," she said. "I will be concentrating on talking to as many people as I can and making sure they know about Labor's priorities."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4FavSveeQdYEHssZq5umRQ/88fb8afb-acc6-4831-9a45-03eef5e170f6.jpg/r0_184_4045_2469_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg