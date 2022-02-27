news, latest-news,

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a multi-vehicle accident at Cataract, northwest of Wollongong, on Sunday afternoon, where a man has died. Around 4.10pm, Triple Zero calls were made to alert authorities of an accident involving at least three vehicles on Picton Road where it meets Mount Keira Road, with reports one man was trapped. Read more: Emergency services prepare for potential flooding on South Coast A utility with a trailer carrying a jetski was found to have flipped on its roof. NSW Ambulance, police, Fire and Rescue NSW plus Rural Fire Service crews were called to the scene. Paramedics treated six patients - drivers and passengers of the a Range Rover and a Nissan Navara ute - for what's believed to be minor injuries. Police have now confirmed a seventh patient - who was driving a Hyundai hatchback and believed to be an elderly male - died at the scene. Officers attached to Wollongong Police District attended and established a crime scene, which will be forensically examined. As inquiries continue, police are appealing to anyone with information or who has dashcam footage to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers. Eastbound lanes are closed while one westbound lane is open for traffic flow. The Transport Management Centre advises motorists to expect delays and avoid the area if they can. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

