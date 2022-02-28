news, latest-news,

The State Emergency Service has reiterated their plea to stay away from floodwaters as rain continues to fall on the Illawarra, with one person rescued at Albion Park at the weekend. SES volunteers retrieved the person from their vehicle at the intersection of Taylor Road and the Illawarra Highway shortly after midnight on Friday, February 25 after they drove into water. "Further rain is anticipated for the majority of the week with heavier falls towards the end of the week," a NSW SES spokesperson said. Read more: Emergency services prepare for potential flooding on South Coast "With the ground already soaked, it won't take much for flash flooding to happen in areas. "While people are driving, if they find a flooded road, we want them to stop, turn around and find another way." Between midnight on Friday and 8pm on Sunday, February 27, the Wollongong, Dapto, Shellharbour and Kiama SES units received 75 calls for help, with another 15 in Nowra. Most of these were for leaking roofs, followed by fallen trees. People in need of help from the SES can call 132 500. In a life-threatening situation, call triple-0. NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York was at SES headquarters in Wollongong on Sunday, and addressed the media regarding the severe weather. "We're coming out of a very wet period for La Nina and we're not in a drought, we have saturated lands right across NSW," Ms York said. "So that means we expect the waters to act differently, there's nowhere for it to go, we're expecting some high tides over the next few days as well which makes it very difficult for the rivers to flow out to the ocean. Read more: One dead, six injured in horror Picton Rd crash "Be aware of your surroundings, be aware of the flood waters... and listen to the warnings... often during floods we see people drive around these barricades [which have closed flooded roads] they think they're in a larger vehicle and think they can get through flood waters, and that really risks their life and risks the life of volunteers who go out to save those people. "It only takes a few inches or centimeters of rain across the road that can lift a vehicle and move it off... dont think because you're in a 4WD you can get though these flood waters." There is a very high chance of rain across the Illawarra on Monday, with nine to 15 millimetres possible. The region could also experience thunderstorms. There are currently no severe weather warnings in place for the region, nor hazardous surf or marine wind warnings. However, the NSW government's Beachwatch service advises people should avoid swimming at Bulli, Bellambi and Corrimal beaches today due to pollution. Pollution is also possible at Boyds and Surf beaches in Kiama, Seven Mile Beach at Gerroa, and Bombo Beach. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/c53ec666-ecdf-4bd5-b112-a234addf2986.jpeg/r0_237_4573_2821_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg