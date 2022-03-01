news, latest-news,

The wet and wild weather is expected to peak in the Illawarra on Wednesday as a dangerous east coast low develops off the NSW coastline. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a number of warnings for heavy rainfall, flash flooding, dangerous surf conditions and damaging winds in the Illawarra and along the NSW coast, stretching from just south of Newcastle to the Far South Coast. Senior meteorologist Jonathan How said that a coastal trough was likely to develop into an east coast low on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Read more: Illawarra could cop 200mm in six hours if storm hits, BOM warns | Live updates Mr How said the heavy rainfall was set to peak on Wednesday, with falls of up to 120 millimetres in six hours, or in some localised areas, intense falls of up to 200 millimetres. Daily totals in the Illawarra are forecast to reach 150 to 250 millimetres. "That's likely to lead to flash flooding, as well as riverine flooding... As many people across eastern NSW know, there's been plenty of rainfall over the past weeks and months, and so the catchments are very, very sodden," Mr How said. "We are likely to see the rivers respond very quickly, and there is a risk of landslides with very wet conditions around." Damaging to destructive winds were also possible, he said, but it would depend on where the weather system moved. "We also are expecting very, very dangerous coastal conditions right along the coast, as well as abnormally high tides," Mr How said. People are urged to stay out of the surf and away from beaches and surf-exposed areas. Read more: Illawarra residents in a race to disaster-proof their homes Inclement conditions are forecast to continue into Thursday, at least. As of Tuesday afternoon, Harry Graham Drive was closed, as was Swamp Road at Jamberoo. All 17 of Wollongong's patrolled beaches, Shellharbour and Warilla beaches, and Kiama's municipal beaches were closed on Tuesday in anticipation of the rough surf and it is likely many, if not all, will remain closed on Wednesday. TAFE NSW has also shut its Yallah campus. If you need emergency assistance in a storm, call the SES on 132 500. If the situation is life-threatening, call triple-0. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

