Flooding and landslips cancel trains across South Coast line

news, latest-news,

Trains are cancelled across the Illawarra due to flooding on the tracks in locations between Bomaderry and Waterfall. Replacement buses will run between Wollongong and Kiama and in both directions between Thirroul and Waterfall after flooding on the tracks at Coledale. A passerby filmed the flooding at Oak Flats train station. A torrent of water lapped up against the platform. Trains are not running between Kiama and Bomaderry due to a landslip at Berry. Commuters have been left stranded as a replacement bus service has forced nearby roads to close. The weather is causing chaos across the region with Macquarie Pass closed, Tongarra Road closed in Albion Park. You can keep up to date with all the transport and weather news in real time with our live blog.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/e5Qc2M5qQnfX3PTaVNk9Vy/aed16386-19c9-4946-82e7-6afaa42e94db.JPG/r0_152_696_545_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg