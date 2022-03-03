news, latest-news,

The Illawarra is facing another day of high rainfall, before the weather system causing the chaos starts to weaken on Thursday evening, according to Bureau of Meteorology forecasts. The risk of flash flooding remains, while storms could bring localised falls of up to 200 millimetres in the space of six hours. There are also damaging winds, very heavy surf and abnormally high tides expected. Follow our updates in the blog below. Live blog might take a moment to load To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rdPnbxNSt95RbDXSGgzrdz/b2873fcb-f54f-4fc2-9c9c-4dbd8829a784.jpg/r1_74_720_480_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg