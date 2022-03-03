What happens if you need to evacuate while sick with COVID-19?

news, latest-news,

As dual emergencies collide across the state, some NSW residents are facing the prospect of having to evacuate while positive with COVID-19. On Thursday morning, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said half a million people across the state were subject to either an evacuation order or warning. There are currently 76 evacuation orders in place covering 200,000 people and 18 evacuation warnings covering nearly 300,000 people. Read more: Illawarra SES issues 'prepare to evacuate' warning for low-lying Lake Illawarra areas With 11,338 new daily COVID-19 cases in the latest figures, NSW Health has issued advice to those who are isolating and need to evacuate their home due to the threat of rising floodwaters. "If you are told to evacuate, you must evacuate," NSW Acting Chief Health Officer Dr Marianne Gale said. "Under no circumstances should you remain in self-isolation at your residence - your safety is our highest concern and an emergency evacuation is a valid reason to leave your home." Dr Gale urged all people isolating due to COVID-19 in communities at risk of flooding to develop an evacuation plan immediately. "Start putting together your medicines, extra drinking fluids and comfort items ready to go with you," she said. "Where possible, stay with friends and family who are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations, who have enough space in their home for you to continue self-isolating and who do not have an elderly or severely immunocompromised person at home. "You may also choose to stay in a hotel or motel if feasible." Evacuation centres have plans to manage the risk of COVID-19 transmission and NSW Health says people should not hesitate to go to an evacuation centre if they have no safe, alternative accommodation. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HcD9H4nNcktxiWcmkEEpQD/de03cfc8-57c1-4947-a5c6-f44d7cf5c9f4.jpg/r12_285_5460_3363_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg