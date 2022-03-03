Illawarra SES issues 'prepare to evacuate' warning for low-lying Lake Illawarra areas
The Illawarra SES is advising those who live in the low-laying areas around Lake Illawarra to prepare to evacuate amid rising flood waters.
Residents from Jetty's By The Lake Lifestyle Village, Oaklands Lifestyle Village, South Pacific Park Village, Oasis Resort and Caravan Park, Lake Windemere Caravan Park and Surfrider Caravan Park were put on alert in a midnight Facebook post by the SES.
At this time an evacuation order has not been issued, however "residents should monitor the situation and be prepared to evacuate when instructed to do so" should the situation deteriorate.
If an evacuation order is issued, residents should stay with family or friends, or make other accommodation arrangements, the SES said.
An evacuation centre would also be set up at The Shellharbour Club on the corner of Wattle Road and Shellharbour Road, Shellharbour.
The SES said once floodwater enters at 1.2 metres, road access would be cut.
"If you remain in the area after that, you may become trapped, and it may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you," the Facebook read.
Advice for residents:
- Lift personal possessions and important items above the predicted flood height of 2 metres.
- Take pets, essential items, warm clothes, medicines, insurance documents and valuables with you.
- Leave as early as possible to avoid restricted road access in the area.
- Share this information with family, friends and neighbours and help others where possible.
What else is happening:
- A severe weather warning remains current for damaging surf and abnormally high tides along the NSW coastline.
- Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding is forecast to develop over parts of the Illawarra and South Coast.
- Locally intense rainfall leading to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding is possible if thunderstorms occur, with six-hourly rainfall totals in excess of 200mm possible.
- Minor flooding possible at Bega from Lake Thursday morning
- Moderate flooding occurring at Terara and expected at Nowra early Thursday morning.
- Moderate flooding occurring at Wamban, and minor flooding possible at Moruya Bridge on high tide Thursday morning.
- Minor flooding likely at Sussex Inlet on Thursday morning's high tide.