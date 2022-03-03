news, latest-news,

The Illawarra SES is advising those who live in the low-laying areas around Lake Illawarra to prepare to evacuate amid rising flood waters. Residents from Jetty's By The Lake Lifestyle Village, Oaklands Lifestyle Village, South Pacific Park Village, Oasis Resort and Caravan Park, Lake Windemere Caravan Park and Surfrider Caravan Park were put on alert in a midnight Facebook post by the SES. Read more: Landslides, flooding cause road closures across the Illawarra At this time an evacuation order has not been issued, however "residents should monitor the situation and be prepared to evacuate when instructed to do so" should the situation deteriorate. If an evacuation order is issued, residents should stay with family or friends, or make other accommodation arrangements, the SES said. An evacuation centre would also be set up at The Shellharbour Club on the corner of Wattle Road and Shellharbour Road, Shellharbour. The SES said once floodwater enters at 1.2 metres, road access would be cut. "If you remain in the area after that, you may become trapped, and it may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you," the Facebook read. Read more: Flood evacuation orders for Sydney as NSW rivers spill, roads close

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rdPnbxNSt95RbDXSGgzrdz/b9398f27-ae70-4fd1-a4fb-b5be81a576e0.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg