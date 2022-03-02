Landslides, flooding cause road closures throughout the Illawarra

news, latest-news,

A local engineer has raised concerns about the level of preparation on Illawarra roads for a major rain event such as the heavy falls experienced this week. In a letter to Transport for NSW Regional Director South Sam Knight, seen by The Mercury, the engineer questions why preparation for landslides has not been made on roads known to be at risk. "I'm in both rage and disbelief that - with the amount of investment on our roads on the south coast - you have not prioritised making the area surrounding the existing highways and major roads resilient to landslides?" Read more: Woman in 50s 'safe' after rescued from floodwaters near Kangaroo Valley A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the agency inspects all roads including slopes to monitor their condition and identify areas of concern to keep roads safe. "Our focus now is addressing the unfolding impacts from a far-reaching and significant weather event to ensure the safety of motorists and our crews on scene," the spokesperson said. "Transport for NSW teams will continue working to keep roads open where possible, or close and repair as required. With the high levels of rainfall experienced, some areas will be inundated with water and these roads will be closed to ensure the safety of the public. When water levels subside, inspections and any necessary work will be done to re-open roads as quickly as possible." The letter follows a landslide that closed the northbound lane of the Princes Highway on the Kiama bends south of Kiama. Northbound motorists have been asked to divert from Batemans Bay to use the Kings Highway to the Hume Highway. Landslides have also affected traffic on Moss Vale Road near Cambewarra Mountain. Other roads in the region including Macquarie Pass have been closed. Kiama Council said that road crews were patrolling Jamberoo Mountain Road as it remains open for light vehicles as an alternative to Macquarie Pass. Swamp Road between Dunmore and Jerrara has been closed. Flooding in Albion Park has closed Tongarra Road between Terry Street and the new bypass and Illawarra Highway between Tongarra Road and the Princes Motorway. Marshall Mount Road between Calderwood and Dapto is also closed. Bass Point Tourist Road at Shell Cove has been closed at Harbour Boulevard. Wollongong City Council has closed Harry Graham Drive, the Lower Coast Road, Stanwell Park and Otford weirs. Darkes Road and Bong Bong Road at the railway crossing have also been closed.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123041529/6e9875b9-c9fe-42c9-b030-eeb452387732.jpeg/r0_582_1504_1432_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg