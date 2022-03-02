A full list of Illawarra road closures, school closures and travel disruptions

news, latest-news,

Roads are closed across the Illawarra due to flooding and landslides caused by heavy rain. Here's the full list of routes disruptions in the region at 3.30pm on Wednesday. Trains Meanwhile the regions trains are cancelled due to flooding on the tracks in locations between Bomaderry and Waterfall. Replacement buses will run between Wollongong and Kiama and in both directions between Thirroul and Waterfall after flooding on the tracks at Coledale. Trains are not running between Kiama and Bomaderry due to a landslip at Berry. Commuters have been left stranded as a replacement bus service has forced nearby roads to close. On the Southern Highlands Line trains are not running between Campbell Town and Moss Vale. You can keep up to date with all the transport and weather news in real time with our live blog. Schools Schools across the Illawarra were closed today in anticipation of flooding near by. With more rain expected throughout Wednesday night and Thursday morning we'll continue to keep this list up to date.

