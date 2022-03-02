A full list of Illawarra road closures, school closures and travel disruptions
Roads are closed across the Illawarra due to flooding and landslides caused by heavy rain.
Here's the full list of routes disruptions in the region at 3.30pm on Wednesday.
- Closed: Macquarie Pass - Flooding between Tullimbar and Mount Murray on the Illawarra Hwy.
- Landslide: The Princes Highway Gerringong to Kiama - between Rose Valley Road and Kiama.
- Fallen Trees: Cambewarra to Kangaroo Valley - Moss Vale Road between Barfield Road and Kangaroo Valley Road.
- Flooding: Tongarra Road between Terry Street and the MI Princes Motorway
- Bong Bong Road, both directions due to flooding from Mullet Creek
- Darkes Road, both directions from Princes Hwy eastern side to Australian Motorlife Museum
- Marshall Mount Road at causeway near Calderwood Road
- West Dapto Road (at the bend)
- Harry Graham Drive
- Lower Coast Road
- Stanwell Park and Otford weirs
Trains
Meanwhile the regions trains are cancelled due to flooding on the tracks in locations between Bomaderry and Waterfall.
Replacement buses will run between Wollongong and Kiama and in both directions between Thirroul and Waterfall after flooding on the tracks at Coledale.
Trains are not running between Kiama and Bomaderry due to a landslip at Berry.
Commuters have been left stranded as a replacement bus service has forced nearby roads to close.
On the Southern Highlands Line trains are not running between Campbell Town and Moss Vale.
You can keep up to date with all the transport and weather news in real time with our live blog.
Schools
Schools across the Illawarra were closed today in anticipation of flooding near by.
- Tullimbar Public School,
- Windang Public School,
- Bulli High School,
- Woonona High School
- Dapto High School
- Koonawarra Public School is operating under minimal supervision.
- Albion Park Public School has said parents can pick up their kids if they're worried about access in and out of the school as flooding on Taylor Road reaches the gates of the school
- Shellcove Public School - was non operation at 2pm and asked parents to pick up their children
With more rain expected throughout Wednesday night and Thursday morning we'll continue to keep this list up to date.
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...