Any Illawarra residents seriously affected by the recent flooding and wild weather can now access disaster relief. The federal government has extended the Disaster Recovery Payment and the Disaster Recovery Allowance to Wollongong, Shellharbour and Kiama, as well as Shoalhaven, Wingecarribee and Wollondilly. Eligible adults can receive $1000 and eligible children $400 if they have suffered a significant loss, such as a severely damaged or destroyed home, or a serious injury. Read more: Illawarra clean-up gets underway after deluge The payment is a one-off and is not means tested. The allowance helps employees and sole traders who have suffered a loss of income, and is payable for up to 13 weeks. More information is available online. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

