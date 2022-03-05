news, latest-news,

When Wollongong musician Christian Ravello became interested in acting during the pandemic he hoped to get some small roles. So when he auditioned as an extra for the movie Here Out West, he had no expectation of being cast in one of the lead roles. That was a couple of years ago and after filming during COVID restrictions, he is now proud the film will be shown in a local cinema this week. Read more: The $44.6 million development floated for Figtree The movie starts when a desperate grandmother kidnaps a baby from hospital. Her flight sets off a chain of events that bring together complete strangers over the course of one dramatic day. Ravello plays Jorge, a Chilean father in the anthology feature directed by five people and eight writers worked on the script. Ravello said at the movie's core, it showed a healing and reflective story of the migrant experience, set in western Sydney. "The stories are real, heartfelt and honest," he said. "The movie tries to break down biases and stereotypes by having real and honest discussions about the experience of many migrants. "The stories are a testimony to the bravery and resilience of migrants who had to roll with the punches, deal with adversity and discrimination and learn a new language." There are eight stories and at certain parts they interconnect. The movie was originally designed as a web-series before the decision was made to show it on the big screen. For Ravello who is a musician, poet and children's book author, the role is not dissimilar from his own life as a first-generation migrant. "My father passed away a couple of years back, and the role felt like I was playing my father who migrated to Australia in the 1970s," he said. "I am a first generation Chilean. The role gave me a chance to reflect on my parents' lives. "My mum was a high school teacher in Chile but due to her lack of English she became a kindergarten teacher. My Dad worked in the Steelworks, moved up and eventually retired from there." He said one of the themes of the movie was overcoming adversity, which he said would likely resonate with people given the pandemic, bushfires and floods in Australia. Ravello got into acting because as a father-of-five, three of whom are stepchildren, he said he played many different roles and wore different "hats" as a parent. "Acting came naturally to me," he said. "As a musician I performed and was used to connecting to an audience. "I wanted to challenge myself creatively. I came across an advertisement for an extra and auditioned, and lo and behold I landed the role as a Chilean father. "It is not a mainstream movie so the directors were looking for people who spoke the character's native tongue to tell the story." Ravello has a side project of writing and self-publishing children's books. He has released three in the past year with two more launching this year. "I wanted to explore my creativity during the pandemic," he said. "I have picked up other acting roles as extras and been in some training videos. "Acting has sparked an interest in me. I hope I can inspire others to get creative and take up a hobby." Some of the cast members, like Ravello, are first-time actors and emerging writers were employed. Ravello said he had not met many of his fellow actors until the movie was picked as the opening night film at the Sydney Film Festival last year. He said he had enjoyed collaborating, networking and building friendships with the cast and crew. Those wanting to watch Here Out West can see it tonight and tomorrow at Warrawong cinema, with a final screening on Wednesday. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

