A Samoan-born University of Wollongong student who went to Glasgow last year to speak on behalf of Pacific Island nations at the climate conference and the coordinator of Bellambi Neighbourhood Centre are among the NSW Women of the Year awardees. State MPs were asked to select a Woman of the Year in each electorate as part of the NSW Government's Women of the Year Awards, which recognise and celebrate the "outstanding contribution made by women across NSW". Moemoana Schwenke, 21, was MP for Wollongong Paul Scully's pick for the electorate's Woman of the year, after she travelled to Glasgow to speak at the COP26 climate change conference. Read more: Wollongong reacts to prospect of nuclear subs base on our doorstep Ms Schwenke, of Wollongong, attended the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) as part of The Pacific Climate Warriors and represented both Samoa and the other islands of the Pacific. She has been working to raise awareness of the impact of climate change on Pacific Island nations and also wants to share her culture with the Illawarra community. Mr Scully said he was struck by Ms Schwenke's commitment and dedication to her cause. "Wollongong has a rich history of activism that has had national and international influence and helped create change," he said. "Moemoana has again put Wollongong on a world-stage with her activism and advocacy on behalf of the Pacific Island nations, and her dedication to promoting Samoan and Pacific Island culture among our community." Ms Schwenke is one of the few females in the world able to perform the Siva Afi - a traditional Samoan dance. She also teaches Pacific youth about cultural artforms and is writing and co-directing a Pacific dance and theatre production to take place in April. Ms Schwenke, whose first name means 'calm ocean', first became concerned about the effects of climate change at 14 before joining the The Pacific Climate Warriors, which is fighting to raise awareness of the plight of Pacific nations when it comes to climate change. MP for Keira Ryan Park chose Cath Daley as his electorate's Woman of the Year. Described as a passionate advocate for the Bellambi community, Ms Daley provided "outstanding leadership to her community" during the COVID-19 lockdowns and worked with NSW Health to coordinate the pop-up vaccination hub at the neighbourhood centre. "Cath has made a wonderful contribution to our community, in particular the community of Bellambi, and has a genuine want to help and assist those community members who are less fortunate," Mr Park said. MP for Shellharbour Anna Watson chose Dr Jodi Edwards as the electorate's Woman of the Year, describing her as a passionate advocate for ensuring better outcomes for local Indigenous communities. Dr Edwards is the NSW Education Standards Authority's Curriculum Advisor for Aboriginal Education and has an "unwavering passion towards revitalising the Dharawal language in the Illawarra". Read more: Jodie Edwards' bid to get Dharawal language taught at school "Jodi has dedicated her life to ensuring that local Aboriginal people have access to quality services, continuation and understanding of cultural practices and language, and educating the public on the history and significance of our local area" Ms Watson said, adding her "ultimate goal is for the Dharawal language to be taught and spoken in Illawarra schools". Dr Edwards is a member of a number of culturally significant committees and helped establish Gumaraa Aboriginal Cultural Education and Illawarra Flame Trees Aboriginal Performing Arts Group. She co-founded the Shellharbour Aboriginal Community Youth Association (SACYA) and is a long-time member of Shellharbour City Council's Aboriginal Advisory Committee. She supports Aboriginal families through a wide range of programs and during the pandemic by helping to facilitate access to services and providing food boxes for local Aboriginal people. MP for Kiama's Gareth Ward is yet to announce his pick but said International Women's Day on Tuesday was a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the many wonderful achievements of women across the electorate, region and state. He said he was keen to recognise the contribution of women and girls who were building a more sustainable future for all. "As I travel across the Kiama electorate and our region more broadly, I am constantly inspired by incredible women - courageous and trailblazing women," he said. "I am privileged to constantly meet inspirational women embracing in their rightful equal place in society and who are prepared to stand up for that gender equality. "Empowering women is one of the best ways to promote economic development and growth, and to achieve peace and security." All of the local winners are invited to attend an award ceremony on Wednesday, where the NSW awards will be announced. The electorate winners do not go in the running for a state award. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

