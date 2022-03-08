news, latest-news,

Wollongong residents Robert and Denise Summers are facing their third flood clean-up since 2012 after Monday night's deluge brought floodwaters into their home. The waterway that runs behind their home at the corner of Kembla and Swan streets overflowed, which left about 60 centimetres of water in their shed and up to 40 centimetres through their house. The couple stayed with a friend overnight but returned home on Tuesday morning to dirty and overturned patio furniture, wet carpets and ruined belongings. Live updates: Three rescued as deluge brings flash flooding Mrs Summers said she had lifted things off the floor when warnings were issued last week, but when they escaped unscathed she thought the worst had passed and put everything back down again. While they also had water enter their home in 2012 and 2016, Mr and Mrs Summers - and some of their neighbours - said this was the worst flooding they had seen in the area. They have lived in their home since 1981. "This is far bigger than what we've had before," Mr Summers said. The couple are now looking to their clean-up effort. They were awaiting an insurance assessor on Tuesday, but given the scale of the flood disaster affecting NSW and south-east Queensland, they are unsure how soon that will happen. O'Briens Road in Figtree was also inundated from a swollen American Creek overnight, although nearby resident escaped damage. Read more: The Illawarra's weather forecast for the next 24 hours However, vehicles were flooded and on Tuesday morning a Ford station wagon and a caravan, both plastered with grass and other debris, were left sitting on the side of the road. Nearby resident Dr Ann-Katrin Piper said the car had been parked before the floodwaters swept it into the middle of the road. "It's the first time I've seen it like this and the rain was full-on, it just kept going," Dr Piper said. Ben and Jacqui Allen live nearby but up on the hill, so were spared the threat of any flooding. Mr Allen also said he had never seen the conditions in the area like that. Another Figtree resident said the waters reached his back fence when they peaked about midnight, but quickly subsided. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/3d92a54b-dd18-4ebc-bc26-8d522bdf2684.jpg/r0_208_6477_3868_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg