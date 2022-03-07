news, latest-news,

A low pressure system is expected to deepen and develop into an east coast low off the Hunter on Tuesday morning and track south. Heavy rainfall areas will gradually contract from the north during the day, with the peak most likely to hit Sydney, the Illawarra and South Coast, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. Torrential rain, possible flash flooding, dangerous surf and damaging wind gusts of up to 90km/h are forecast for the region. Follow our live weather updates below. The blog may take a moment to load. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rdPnbxNSt95RbDXSGgzrdz/2158b0f3-add2-439e-b70e-1e90e3c44e75.jpg/r10_645_4022_2912_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg