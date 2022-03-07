news, latest-news,

After a fortnight of wet and wild weather, the Illawarra is bracing for at least another two days of torrential rain. A surface trough off the coast is expected to strengthen today, with the peak of heavy rainfall due to hit Sydney and the Illawarra on Monday night and into Tuesday, the Bureau of Meteorology has warned. Read more: 'Terrifying' rainfall as Kiama experiences flash flooding Areas in the warning area - the Mid North Coast, Hunter, Sydney, Illawarra, South Coast, and parts of the Tablelands and North West Slopes and Plains - have been told to expect heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding and landslides. Six-hourly rainfall totals between 70 to 120mm are possible, while thunderstorms could deliver heavier totals over short time periods. Already Kiama has received more than 133 millimetres since 9am on Sunday. Due to severe weather conditions, significant delays and cancellations are expected on most train services on Monday. Unprecedented rainfall is impacting the rail network and forcing some trains to run at much lower speeds. People are asked to avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary. Trains will run to a changed timetable or with a different stopping pattern, with the impact of the weather expected to continue through the week. Allow extra travel time and avoid non-essential travel. Details. Here's a list of route disruptions in the region on Monday morning: There could be water over roads in other locations and other local road closures, with motorists urged to check local council pages and social media sites for updates. For updates on any closures to Tongarra Rd, Illawarra Highway Albion Park and Macquarie Pass, please check www.livetraffic.com Motorists are reminded to never drive through floodwater, follow the directions of emergency services and take extreme care as conditions are changing quickly. Some of the schools that closed last week due to heavy rain have indicated they would open their gates for learning on Monday. "School is open and operational today," a post on Woonona High's Facebook page read. "Students should take care coming to school and use an umbrella or raincoat to keep themselves as dry as possible. "The short cut from Sussex street is closed due to the track alongside the creek being unsafe. Students should use the Austin street or Liddle street entrance instead." Check with your school for the latest information and see the Department of Education's list of school closures here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rdPnbxNSt95RbDXSGgzrdz/e3ddd964-e8b6-4100-8bd8-48d1b22fb325.jpg/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg