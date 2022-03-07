A full list of Illawarra road closures, school closures and travel disruptions
After a fortnight of wet and wild weather, the Illawarra is bracing for at least another two days of torrential rain.
A surface trough off the coast is expected to strengthen today, with the peak of heavy rainfall due to hit Sydney and the Illawarra on Monday night and into Tuesday, the Bureau of Meteorology has warned.
Areas in the warning area - the Mid North Coast, Hunter, Sydney, Illawarra, South Coast, and parts of the Tablelands and North West Slopes and Plains - have been told to expect heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding and landslides.
Six-hourly rainfall totals between 70 to 120mm are possible, while thunderstorms could deliver heavier totals over short time periods.
Already Kiama has received more than 133 millimetres since 9am on Sunday.
Trains
Due to severe weather conditions, significant delays and cancellations are expected on most train services on Monday.
Unprecedented rainfall is impacting the rail network and forcing some trains to run at much lower speeds.
People are asked to avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary.
Trains will run to a changed timetable or with a different stopping pattern, with the impact of the weather expected to continue through the week.
Allow extra travel time and avoid non-essential travel. Details.
Roads
Here's a list of route disruptions in the region on Monday morning:
- Terry Street between Tongarra Road and the M1 Princes Motorway off-ramp - Closed due to flooding
- Bulli Pass - Water over road, drive with caution and reduce speed to 40 km/h
- Mount Ousley Road/M1 Princes Motorway southbound, between Cataract Creek and Picton Road - Road damage, drive with caution and reduce speed to 80 km/h
- Princes Highway, Kiama Bends - One of two northbound lanes closed
- Calderwood Rd, Calderwood between Taylor Road and Cattle Road - Surface damage. Residents are requested to avoid this area by using Escarpment Drive
- North Macquarie Road, Tongarra - Closed at the causeway near Illawarra Highway
- Swamp Road, Dunmore and near Jamberoo - Closed
- Taylor Road, Albion Park - Closed between Terry Street and Hamilton Road
- Bass Point Tourist Road, Shell Cove - Closed at Harbour Boulevarde
- Moss Vale Road, Cambewarra Mountain - Closed due to landslide
- Jamberoo Road at Dido Street - Closed due to flooding
- Riverside Drive, Bombo off ramp north of the Cemetery, Manning Street and others - Water over road
- Wallaby Hill Road - Landslip
- Foxground Road - Closed due to fallen tree
- Free Selectors Rd east causeway - Closed due to flooding, up to 1 metre deep
There could be water over roads in other locations and other local road closures, with motorists urged to check local council pages and social media sites for updates.
For updates on any closures to Tongarra Rd, Illawarra Highway Albion Park and Macquarie Pass, please check www.livetraffic.com
Motorists are reminded to never drive through floodwater, follow the directions of emergency services and take extreme care as conditions are changing quickly.
Schools
Some of the schools that closed last week due to heavy rain have indicated they would open their gates for learning on Monday.
"School is open and operational today," a post on Woonona High's Facebook page read.
"Students should take care coming to school and use an umbrella or raincoat to keep themselves as dry as possible.
"The short cut from Sussex street is closed due to the track alongside the creek being unsafe. Students should use the Austin street or Liddle street entrance instead."
Check with your school for the latest information and see the Department of Education's list of school closures here.
