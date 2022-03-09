community,

The latest contingent of local celebrities, business and community leaders have stepped forward for Wollongong's annual dance for cancer. Fourteen contestants will burn the floor in the Stars of Wollongong competition to raise money for the Cancer Council, which will be played out at the WIN Entertainment Centre on June 4. For Alex Blake of Soul Fit Woonona, 2022 was going to be the year she stepped out of her comfort zone and signing up to the fundraiser was one way to do it. Read more: Take a 'peep' inside Wollongong's Spiegeltent on opening night Having volunteered with another cancer charity, Camp Quality, for more than 20 years she felt the Stars of Wollongong was another "hands on" way to benefit the cause. "I don't think you could find anyone out there who hasn't been touched by cancer - whether you've lost someone special or they're still fighting the battle or are supporting someone in their life currently struggling with it," Mrs Blake said. "It's something all of us are impacted by." The businesswoman has known many people who have battled with the illness, including her mother-in-law who is a survivor of breast cancer. "It might be nerve-wracking to get up on stage ... but it's really nothing compared to what they have to do in their day-to-day fight when diagnosed," Mrs Blake said. Natasha Panetta from the Illawarra Mercury said it was "heartbreaking" to watch a loved one go through a cancer diagnosis, treatment and impacted financially - something she has had do deal with herself. "In my early 20s I was diagnosed with having pre-cancer of my cervix, and I had to undergo biopsies and ongoing assessment, and a wait and watch treatment plan," she said. "Seeing a loved one or friend go through the impacts of a cancer diagnosis and treatment, alongside the financial impact that this can cause, including the stress of trying to access health services at a local level is so heartbreaking." Other Stars ready to put their best feet forward for the cause include Sean Vickery (G.J Gardner Homes), Lincoln Humphries (WIN News), Bella Leone (i98fm), Mitch Bell (Ceremonies BY Mitch), Amy Lewis (Stockland), Bianca Hunt (Two Point Co.) Ian McBeath (Bunnings), Aaron Puljic (F45 Wollongong), Dave Rasborsek (Fire and Rescue NSW Corrimal Fire Station), Mario Mastroianni (Nonno's Olive Tree Cafe Albion Park), Claire Raynor (UniActive - UOW Pulse) and Daniel Hastings (MMJ Real Estate). Participants will begin their training this March, working towards reaching their fundraising targets and competing for four awards up for grabs: Judges' Choice, People's Choice, Best Costume and Highest Fundraiser. Since its inception in 2015, Stars of Wollongong has raised more than $750,000. For more information on Stars of Wollongong visit https://stars.cancercouncil.com.au/event/stars-of-wollongong

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UPAcJLQNVGftX3BUDy544C/4d8346d0-b19f-46d0-8230-3cd07f9bea49.jpg/r0_342_6720_4139_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg