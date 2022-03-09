news, latest-news,

After a three-year absence a giant antique tent has returned to Wollongong's Arts Precinct to delight audiences with an array of cabaret, circus and comedy during March. Performers and from Circa were preparing for opening night on Wednesday, with their main season show Peepshow. Read more: Rain won't stop Kiama Jazz and Blues Festival going ahead "We're contemporary circus, so while we still have traditional acts we focus on the human body and what it is to be human doing contemporary ways at looking at acrobatics," said Billie Wilson-Coffey, Circa artist. She said the show has no narrative as such, but the first half has a cabaret feel and the second half "takes a deeper darker dive" into physical performance. "The name Peepshow has it's own preconceived ideas of what it could be, but we hope to alter that into a different reality," she said. Read more: Wollongong-born entrepreneur launches her own wine label Wild Ren Rowan Heydon-White has worked with the company for a decade and loves coming back to perform in the Illawarra again and again. "I believe Wollongong audiences maybe understands that line of sophistication between entertainment and pushing boundaries ... and goes beyond the normal narrative," she said. Peepshow is one of three main shows for the Spiegeltent season, which also include Bernie Dieter's Club Kabarett and Purple Rabbit from Strut and Fret (the makers of previous shows like Deluxe Deluxe). Other shows on throughout the month include Aboriginal Comedy Allstars, Christine Anu and Mechanical Mayhem - involving slapstick, stunts and spectacular fun for kids and families. For more details visit: www.spiegeltentwollongong.com To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

