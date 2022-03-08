news, business,

Wollongong-born entrepreneur Renee Burton had "no choice" but to leave the job she loved after a messy breakup, but turned the devastation into an opportunity. The co-founder and former co-owner of Gundog Estate wines, Ms Burton found herself alone with her two children, wondering if she should move back to her family in the Illawarra or continue following her passion. She chose the latter. This week, to coincide with International Women's Day, Ms Burton's own beverage label Wild Ren Wines (Wren) was officially launched, something she hoped her daughters would be proud of. Read more: How Natasha's gift of the gab turned an idea into an empire "I live and breathe this," she said. "My girls wanted to stay in the Hunter [Valley], I thought 'I've got to keep going with it and give it a go, take a step out'. I won't say it hasn't had its challenges but it's also been quite rewarding. "It was a hard time but I just wanted to show my girls I could get back on my feet." Ms Burton has worked with winemaker Scotty Comyns to produce a series of reds, whites and blends which are on sale through a cellar door in Pokolbin. Her brother and his interior designer wife have assisted with financing the venture as well as the cellar door fit-out, which is modelled on sophisticated wine bars. Read more: Concerts flow back to Wollongong venues this March "We had a little bit of extra time during lockdown [of 2021] to renovate so I home-schooled the girls while renovating the cellar door (we're only five minutes apart), and decked it out in that time," Ms Burton said. Once established, the businesswoman has dreams of creating a program for young female entrepreneurs to help build their self-esteem and encourage them to realise their potential. "I'm passionate about playing a part in developing the next generation of girls, encouraging them to dream and giving them the tools and tactic to be fearless and courageous in taking control of their own destiny," she said. The launch range of Wild Ren includes a Semillon, Shiraz, Gruner Veltliner, Vermentino, Sangiovese and GSM. A Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and a gin will be released later this year. They're available online and through the cellar door.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UPAcJLQNVGftX3BUDy544C/f5163766-2b24-4c55-b8ad-0d21f1b288a4.jpg/r0_500_6329_4076_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg