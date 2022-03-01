Wollongong venues flooded with concerts this March from Delta Goodrem to Ian Moss, Stone Temple Pilots and Missy Higgins.
The live music scene is getting back into swing this month with international acts heading into Australia and some of them stopping by Wollongong.
Under the Southern Stars will finally get its run at the WIN Entertainment Centre on March 22 bringing Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Cheap Trick.
For many punters it will be the first major concert they've attended since before the pandemic began, while these stars will be the first international musicians to grace Wollongong's main arena in nearly two years.
But this isn't the only gig happening, streams of entertainers are booked every weekend and throughout the week at venues across the region.
Midnight Oil will play to thousands on Wednesday in Wollongong, while other Australian heavyweights like Missy Higgins, Delta Goodrem plus a joint venture by Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley will grace our presence later in the month.
Like many artists playing this month, Moss's gig at Anita's Theatre is a rescheduled performance after COVID-19 "killed" major events.
Financially, the Tucker's Daughter singer said he's been okay with "the coffers topped up" when main band Cold Chisel was able to perform in early 2020 - but he's certainly excited to stand before a crowd again at Anita's Theatre in Thirroul.
Moss and Cassar-Daley will perform "song for song" with some duets plus stories and laughs, in more of a blues-style concert than traditional rock or country.
The now US-based Vanessa Amorosi will fly home to celebrate her latest album City of Angels at Wollongong's Centro CBD, and said musicians in America have been having just as much of a tough time as those in Australia.
"It started off feeling like it was going to be a couple of weeks and it's rolled into two years," she said of the pandemic.
"It's been a really tough thing to survive for all crew, musicians, artist people all over the world ... it's always a risk booking a gig and fingers crossed that it goes forward, with a lot of us depending on it."
Some of the major concerts on this month:
- Midnight Oil - Wednesday March 2 - WIN Entertainment Centre
- Dragon - Friday March 4 - Anita's Theatre, Thirroul
- Vanessa Amorosi - Thursday March 10 - Centro CBD, Wollongong
- Julia Jacklin - Friday March 11 - Anita's Theatre, Thirroul
- Nitro Circus - Friday March 11 - WIN Stadium, If event is postponed due to weather the Contingency Date is Sunday, 13th March
- Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley - Saturday March 12 - Anita's Theatre, Thirroul
- Monica Trapaga & The Bachelor Pad - Saturday March 12 - Spiegeltent Wollongong
- Christine Anu - Friday March 18 - Spiegeltent Wollongong
- Delta Goodrem - Saturday March 19 - WIN Entertainment Centre
- Missy Higgins - Monday March 21 - Anita's Theatre, Thirroul
- Under the Southern Stars (Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, Cheap Trick, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club) - Tuesday March 22 - WIN Entertainment Centre
- Jessica Mauboy - Friday March 25 - Anita's Theatre, Thirroul
- Rodeo 4 Life - Saturday March 26 - WIN Entertainment Centre
- Eskimo Joe - March 31 - Anita's Theatre, Thirroul
