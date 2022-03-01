news, latest-news,

The live music scene is getting back into swing this month with international acts heading into Australia and some of them stopping by Wollongong. Under the Southern Stars will finally get its run at the WIN Entertainment Centre on March 22 bringing Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Cheap Trick. Read more: 6 unique places to stay and glamp in the Illawarra For many punters it will be the first major concert they've attended since before the pandemic began, while these stars will be the first international musicians to grace Wollongong's main arena in nearly two years. But this isn't the only gig happening, streams of entertainers are booked every weekend and throughout the week at venues across the region. Midnight Oil will play to thousands on Wednesday in Wollongong, while other Australian heavyweights like Missy Higgins, Delta Goodrem plus a joint venture by Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley will grace our presence later in the month. Like many artists playing this month, Moss's gig at Anita's Theatre is a rescheduled performance after COVID-19 "killed" major events. Financially, the Tucker's Daughter singer said he's been okay with "the coffers topped up" when main band Cold Chisel was able to perform in early 2020 - but he's certainly excited to stand before a crowd again at Anita's Theatre in Thirroul. Read more: Here's the full Spiegeltent lineup announced for Wollongong Moss and Cassar-Daley will perform "song for song" with some duets plus stories and laughs, in more of a blues-style concert than traditional rock or country. The now US-based Vanessa Amorosi will fly home to celebrate her latest album City of Angels at Wollongong's Centro CBD, and said musicians in America have been having just as much of a tough time as those in Australia. "It started off feeling like it was going to be a couple of weeks and it's rolled into two years," she said of the pandemic. "It's been a really tough thing to survive for all crew, musicians, artist people all over the world ... it's always a risk booking a gig and fingers crossed that it goes forward, with a lot of us depending on it." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

