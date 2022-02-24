news, latest-news,

US rock legends The Foo Fighters will become the first foreign act to perform in Australia since the pandemic started when they fly in for a stadium show next week. Dave Grohl and co announced on Wednesday that the Everlong and My Hero hit-makers will play a one-off gig at GMHBA Stadium in Geelong on March 4 with support from Australian punk bands Amyl & The Sniffers and The Meanies. The surprise concert is part of the Victorian Government's Always Live initiative to celebrate contemporary music and reactivate the industry after it has been crushed by two years of COVID-19 restrictions. The initiative was conceived by late Mushroom boss Michael Gudiniski, who died last year. The travelling roadshow music festival, Under The Southern Stars, was previously expected to become the first concert to stage international acts since the COVID outbreak when US bands Cheap Trick, Stone Temple Pilots and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and UK's Bush play at Maitland Showground on March 11. The Geelong concert will be The Foo Fighters' first in Australia since 2018 and marks their 13th trip down under since 1996. Last year they released their 10th album Medicine At Midnight. The 25,000 tickets available for The Foo Fighters' historic Geelong concert go on sale on Friday at midday. ARGUABLY nobody in the live music industry has been hit harder during the past two years than support crews. It's estimated that 22,500 people were employed in the music support crew industry pre-COVID, and since the pandemic the vast majority have been forced to leave the industry. Not-for-profit organisation CrewCare has launched the national Roady4Roadies tour to raise money for music industry charity Support Act. Roady4Roadies events will be held at the Palais Theatre, Melbourne; Coopers Stadium, Adelaide, and The Salty Dog, Hobart on May 1, and The Triffid, Brisbane; The Hard Rock Cafe, Sydney; Darwin Entertainment Centre and Newcastle's Victoria Theatre on May 7. Music acts scheduled for Roady4Roadies are yet to be announced.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/E9srhG6YCw3ZDt9UDADP4R/ab71935b-0db7-47e8-9a11-a7a13922e0ce.jpg/r0_194_4000_2454_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg