Domestic violence escape bags win Wollongong founder state award

Stacy Jane began hand sewing tote bags as a way to deal with the trauma of domestic violence. Ms Jane, who is originally from Birmingham in the UK, fled her husband on a cruise in New Zealand, came to Australia and settled in Wollongong. Read more: Revealed: the Illawarra suburbs most at risk from climate change Finding that the act of hand sewing these bags helped her deal with the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, Ms Jane decided that there was more she could do with the items. "It got to a point where I'd made so many bags that I thought what can I use these bags for to help people in a similar situation." This began Escabags, the charity that Ms Jane now runs from a warehouse in Unanderra, and which won Ms Jane the 2022 Aware Super NSW Community Hero of the Year award. The tote bags, made in the Illawarra, are filled with essential items for the first 24 to 72 hours after people leave a violent household. The bags can be found at over 900 stockists throughout Australia and locally at locations including the Illawarra Hotel and local businesses. Nationally, the charity has distributed 4500 bags, showing the success of Ms Jane's endeavours but also the pressing need for action on domestic violence. "We know we are not going to stop domestic abuse, but we have provided a practical solution to stop people going back into the family home at the time of escape, which we know is the most lethal time," she said. Ms Jane said that she does not pretend to have a business degree and that the community spirit she has found in Wollongong was critical to the ability of her idea to come to fruition and provide tangible support. "It really is a community effort. I know I've won the award today, but there is an amount of people that are involved in distributing these bags to the people that really need them," she said. "There has been so much support from other businesses that have reached out and said, 'Maybe we can't help you financially, but we will do something to add to the growth of your organisation.' People have been very supportive." Ms Jane received her award at a ceremony in Sydney on Wednesday, as part of the NSW Women of the Year awards. Acknowledging the talents of her fellow finalists and winners, Ms Jane said it was important to recognise these achievements to inspire other women. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

