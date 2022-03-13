news, latest-news,

Merrigong's Spiegeltent has become a feature of Wollongong's theatrical calendar that gives us adults an excuse to watch shows we'd never normally find ourselves seeking out. But why should us adults have all the fun, especially when the tent is a fascinating feature in our CBD that has the little people intrigued. I've taken my boys, Findlay and Archie, to many a show at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre but there was something special showing them the Spiegeltent for the first time. As you walk through the doors you enter a world where anything can happen. Chairs surround the stage and booths line the back of the tent. The big top makes the room feel cavernous and the Mechanical Mayhem stage was home spun just enough to make it feel inviting rather than terrifying. The Mechanical Mayhem show was fairly quiet for a Sunday afternoon showing but that just added to the atmosphere. We had the pick of seats and my eldest, aged 11, enjoyed sprawling out in a booth like he owned the place. The show from Circus Monoxide lasts 50 minutes, a perfect length of time for children who like to be on the move. Read More: Circa's Peep Show perfect antidote to COVID: Review Dr Jean Yus (geni-ass) and Dr Knowitall lead the audience through a series slap stick circus performances from juggling with tools, balancing on plastic crates, to playing jump rope with a power cable. Just as you think you're kids will get bored, the team of five move onto their next performance or joke. For us adults the story is rather lacklustre but Ratchet, the chief tumbler of the crew, makes up for it with his array of gymnastics and comical facial expressions. If you want to introduce your children to the Spiegeltent, then Mechanical Mayhem is the way forward for the entire family, with kids aged between five and 12-years-old finding it particularly hilarious. The show runs on various dates until March 27. Tickets cost $25. Be warned that your kids will come out wanting to sign up to Circus Monoxide workshops. Find out about what's on in the Illawarra by signing up to our weekly newsletter below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/e5Qc2M5qQnfX3PTaVNk9Vy/58b20b1f-ef09-42d5-8998-767d33d57afa.jpg/r4_4_1685_954_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg