Bulli Cafe and bar two Sisters Garage has been put up for sale. The cafe was opened by sisters Tammy Johnston and Kim Hinds in late 2017 who formerly ran a catering business. Enzo Conti, of Conti Business Brokers, said that interest from the market had already been strong. Read more: How the Illawarra feels about COVID, two years on "The response has been good, I've very confident in having a result." The cafe and bar, located on the corner of Princes Highway and Park Road, had initially begun out the back of the former Stockbank building serving coffee and cafe staples in the renovated garage and courtyard and sub-let the front of the heritage building. In 2019, the cafe expanded to cover the whole premises and began operating as a wine bar in the evening. Mr Conti said that the dual usage and approved liquor licence would be of interest to prospective operators. "It can be used as two businesses in the same location, that's what's attractive about it," he said. "The front area is a bar, and the back area is a cafe, and then they've got the middle, alfresco area which can be used by both sides of the business. People from the bar and people from the cafe can use the outside area." Mr Conti said it was likely that the new owners would continue the cafe's current operations. Two Sisters Garage has been part of a small but vibrant cafe-bar scene in Bulli, with the business having been joined since opening by Resin Brewing and The Fitz Cafe and Bar. The community had recently been galvanised by the prospect of clearways along the Princes Highway. Businesses contended that the loss of parking spaces along the Princes Highway and Park Road would hurt passing trade and turn the strip into Parramatta Road. In late 2021, Transport for NSW released a summary of community feedback to the proposal with 38.6 per cent of comments expressing a negative sentiment towards the clearways proposal. Nearly 40 per cent of comments were neutral and 22.5 per cent were positive. The agency is currently investigating other traffic improvements before extending clearway hours as it works to update the plan in response to feedback. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

