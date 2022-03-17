news, latest-news,

The search for missing fisherman Duc Nguyen Ong is covering a larger area as it moves into its second day. The 34-year-old was last seen about noon on Tuesday walking towards the rock ledge with a fishing rod at Marsden Headland in Kiama. His vehicle was found at the location and his personal belongings were discovered on the rocks. Read more: Russell Vale man raped woman after date rejection It is feared Mr Nguyen Ong was swept off the rocks while fishing and it is believed he was not wearing a life jacket at the time. The search effort on Wednesday focused on the coastline off Kiama but has since been extended to Jervis Bay. Mr Nguyen Ong was reported missing by his family on Tuesday night when he failed to return to his Cabramatta home. Multiple agencies have been involved in the search, including police, Surf Life Saving NSW, NSW Ambulance, Marine Rescue NSW, Kiama council lifeguards, and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue helicopter.

