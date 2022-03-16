news, latest-news,

A "lonely" Russell Vale man who sexually assaulted a woman in her home after being turned down for a date has pleaded guilty to a rape charge in court. William James Carter, 37, phoned the woman on the evening of September 23, 2020, telling her he was lonely and wanted someone to talk to. He asked to come over to her house for a chat and a few beers. The woman said she was tired and had had a busy day but agreed to speak to him. Carter arrived at her home a short time later with a six-pack of beer. Read more: Shock twist in case against Douna twins accused of $14.7m housing fraud The pair sat on separate lounges and spoke about their favourite TV shows, music and food. During the conversation, Carter told the woman he wanted to take her out on a date. The woman later told police she reminded Carter at 9.30pm that she had a busy day planned and asked him to leave, however he told her he wanted to have sex with her. Court documents said Carter then walked towards the woman and said "I want to kiss you", before jumping on top of her and kissed her lips and biting her on the neck. The woman later told police she tried to move back and pushed herself on the lounge, but Carter began fondling her genitals. The court heard he put his hands in her underwear and told her "open your legs more", then asked her "why can't you be naughty?" Carter then digitally penetrated the woman. She told police Carter's body weight put immense pressure on one side of her body and she was unable to move despite struggling against him. She said the assault lasted for about 20 minutes, however she was eventually able to push Carter off her and demanded he leave. Carter told her he wished they could have sex, but the victim told him "no" and to "get out". Read more: Man accused of fire bombing ex-girlfriend's North Wollongong unit The woman immediately sent a text message to a friend with a previously agreed code word indicating she was in trouble. The friend came to the woman's house. The victim told her her stomach was sore because Carter had "jumped" on her. The woman reported the incident to police on October 9, 2020, giving a statement to detectives outlining what had occurred. Officers arrested Carter at his home later that day. He was taken to Wollongong Police Station and charged with one count of sexual intercourse without consent. Carter was remanded in custody and faced court the following day where he was granted strict conditional bail after claiming the sexual encounter between the pair had been consensual. However, Carter confessed to his crime in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, entering a plea of guilty to the charge. He will remain on conditional bail ahead of his next court date in April, where a date will be set for his sentencing. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

