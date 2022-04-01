Illawarra Mercury
Dapto veteran Derek Pyrah calls for free medical cannabis for PTSD sufferers

Merryn Porter
Merryn Porter
Updated April 1 2022 - 6:41am, first published 6:00am
Fighting for others: Derek Pyrah wants Defence veterans like himself who have long-term PTSD to have access to free medical cannabis. Picture: Sylvia Liber

A Dapto air force veteran is calling on the government to subsidise medical marijuana for veterans suffering post traumatic stress.

