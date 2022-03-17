Volkanovski makes his mark as renamed pub begins serving VA Lager

news, latest-news,

The new custodian of The Volkanovski, on the corner of Market and Keira streets, has spent the lunch rush pulling beers and serving steaks. It's a far cry from Alex Volkanovski's usual pre-bout routine, but the world UFC featherweight champion said that after being given the keys to the local pub, he's appreciating up the local support. Read more: Kiama council to sell off prime land with six-storey potential "I see videos of people watching the boots and it makes me wish I was here," he said. "To see that support has been incredible." The name change for the local pub was foreshadowed overnight, with the watering hole teasing a big change on social media on Thursday evening. Reaction to the name change when announced on Friday morning was overwhelmingly positive, with hundreds getting around the Windang-based fighter on social media. "The support has always been incredible from the Illawarra," Mr Volkanovski said. "That's why I always try to do my best to support the Illawarra in the same sense." In addition to the name change, the 'VA Lager' is on the taps and Mr Volkanovski has brought in his preferred butcher to supply steaks to diners, with Volkanovski himself serving up the first of the steaks to his coach and manager. Also available is a signature cocktail, the development of which Mr Volkanovski said was managed by the professionals, but he was proud that $1 from each beer and cocktail would be going towards the Kidswish, which supports children with a disability or illness. The charity holds a special place for Mr Volkanovski and he said that The Volkanovski was the perfect place to continue this support. "It's funny, because I was having a conversation with the Kidswish guys here, and I said I wanted to do something, and this just happened to fall into place." Outside of taking on the role of publican, Mr Volkanovski said he was sticking to his schedule in preparation for the bout with Chan Sung Jung, 'The Korean Zombie', on April 10. "We've got a good schedule, a good routine that works well. It's worked so we are not going to change it too much," he said. "But at the same time, the level I'm at, the knowledge, fitness and experience, is on a whole other level. So I'm expecting to pour it down on The Zombie come April 10." In the meantime, Mr Volkanovski said he was committed to reciprocating the support he has seen from the local community. "This is home, I love the Illawarra, living here and I'll always stay here." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123041529/a064208c-7854-40a6-8dd7-4476c68ef889.jpg/r3_307_6008_3700_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg