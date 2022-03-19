news, latest-news,

It might be about to get a little harder for Woonona residents to eat in at their local McDonald's. The restaurant is planning to remove a lot of the seats as part of a renovation of the site In a development application lodged with Wollongong City Council, the outlet wants to cut its 82 seats down to 54 in total. This move will see the outdoor dining space cut down to an almost non-existent eight seats. Those young enough to enjoy a Happy Meal will be relieved to know the kids' playground will remain untouched. The change is a sign of the changing demands of customers. The drive-through at the restaurant - which features two separated ordering lanes - is in almost constant use while hardly anyone chooses to eat in any more. That is why as part of the renovations, much of the outdoor dining will be removed to accommodate for a dedicated location for delivery drivers to pick up their orders. "The enhancement of take-away and drive-thru options decreases the demand for on-site seating, therefore the proposed seating capacity will continue to meet demand at the premises," the development application stated. Inside, the serving areas will be demolished and relocated to face west. Despite the stated decline in eat-in dining, the renovations will not see any changes to the amount of parking. "No changes are proposed to the general back of house areas, internal dining area, staff and customer amenities or the PlayPlace," the application stated. "Further, no changes are proposed to the parking, access and drive-thru arrangements at the site." The restaurant aims to remain open while the renovations take place. The development application is on public exhibition until March 30.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4FavSveeQdYEHssZq5umRQ/bef2564a-c663-4a99-b93c-f901af3c40cf.jpg/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg