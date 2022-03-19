news, latest-news,

Finally, Monegal has the one thing trainer Theresa Bateup has so desperately chased for the past three years. A black-type victory. The ultra-consistent mare dominated her rivals in the Group 3 Epona Stakes on Golden Slipper day at Rosehill Gardens, racing away to win by more than two lengths. Read more: George Burgess charged as Jaydn Su'A avoids sanction Jockey Rachel King delivered a superb ride to secure a comfortable victory ahead of Nerve Not Verve and Feel The Rush. Monegal has blazed a trail for Bateup over the past two years, delivering the Kembla Grange trainer's first Saturday city win in 2020. For all the success she's enjoyed, a black-type victory has long eluded her, the mare falling short on a number of occasions. Just last Monday the horse finished fifth in the Listed Canberra Cup, the trainer opting to back her up five days later. This time Monegal was not to be denied and Bateup was lost for words after claiming her first stakes victory. "What a super little mare," Bateup said. "I just don't know what to say about this horse, I just love her so much. "A big thank you to everyone involved, her bunch of owners, my partner Mick who rides all her work, everyone back at home. "She's just been such a fantastic horse, I'm so proud of her. Rachel's ridden her a treat. She's just so tough, a six-year-old mare racing as well as ever." A noted wet-tracker, the punters piled into Monegal in the lead up to the race. The mare firmed from $14 to eventually jump at $7 and she delivered to claim her first win beyond a mile. After settling towards the rear of the field in the 1900-metre race, King started to make her move at the 800m. The pack compressed with 600m to run and the jockey knew the race was hers for the taking. That she did, King finding clear air and sprinting clear of her rivals. "The heavy track does help her," King said. "It probably got a little bit firm for her on Monday. "All credit to Theresa and the team, they've managed to back her up and she's come to this race bouncing out of her skin. "I might not have looked it, but I was confident from the 600." A $3000 yearling, Monegal has now won more than $600,000 in prize money and Saturday's win adds even more value to her name. A veteran of 50 starts, retirement looms in the not-too-distant future and she's destined for a successful career as a broodmare. "She thoroughly deserves that," Bateup said. "That was the idea of coming here today, we were after that black-type. "I was just hoping for a top-three finish and to see her come out and win that was absolutely fantastic." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

