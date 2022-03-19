sport, dragons-den,

It's the hit that swung Friday night's contest in Penrith's favour, but the match-review committee has not charged Dragons forward Jaydn Su'A for a late tackle on Sean O'Sullivan. The Panthers half stayed down following the shot, prompting the bunker to take a closer look, ultimately sending Su'A to the sin bin. The match was evenly poised up until that point, the two teams locked at 6-6 28 minutes into the first half. Read more: Dragons NRLW: Fifita offers up perfect blueprint for runaway Bent Penrith made the most of the extra man, scoring 14 points and racing away to a 20-6 lead while Su'A was off the field. It's a deficit St George Illawarra could not overcome, falling four points short of a stunning comeback win over the defending premiers at Kogarah. It was a clash in which the hosts lost hooker Andrew McCullough early in the second half, the veteran dislocating his elbow. Just one charge came out of the loss, George Burgess hit with a grade one dangerous contact charge for a late elbow on Panthers five-eighth Jarome Luai. The Englishman will pay a $1000 fine if he takes the early guilty plea. The incident came while Su'A was off the field and put the Dragons under immense pressure. Penrith forward Spencer Leniu crashed over from close range soon after and Burgess recognised he must improve his discipline. "It was just a bit silly, just a lazy accident I suppose," Burgess said. "I'll have a look at it and see where I can stop that. I was a bit lackadaisical and got to get your arms out of the way I suppose." Both the Burgess and Su'A incidents attracted plenty of attention after the match. Dragons coach Anthony Griffin accepted the decision to sin bin Su'A but called for referees to be consistent in their officiating of late tackles throughout the season. "We just got to learn to be better," Griffin said. "The Su'A (sin bin), if they're the rules, they're the rules. That cost us. "George Burgess' penalty on last play, we just invited them down to our end far too many times, before they'd earned it. "They get the points in the first half, they're hard to run down, they're a very good defensive side. "We were a pass away or a play away from running them down, which I was really proud of, which should give our team a lot of belief." Penrith coach Ivan Cleary was not thrilled with the decision to allow Burgess to remain on the field and questioned the physical tactics St George Illawarra adopted. "I'm not sure about the Burgess one," Cleary said. "But I guess couldn't do two (sin bins) in a row could he? "But we knew they were going to come at us. It wasn't like it was a shock. "They play aggressive. Have some guys who fly close to the wind but that's all good." The use of the NRL's independent doctor to rule on concussions from the bunker has also come under the microscope. After lying motionless on the ground following the Su'A shot, O'Sullivan was eventually forced off for a Head Injury Assessment. The halfback passed the test and soon returned to the field. Dragons forward Jack Bird also stayed down late in the contest and he was removed from the field by the bunker. While Cleary was frustrated with the use of a doctor who is not at the ground to rule on concussions, Griffin questioned how O'Sullivan was allowed to return given the length of time he laid on the ground. "I'm still confused," Griffin said post match. "Young O'Sullivan laid on the ground for a minute, I thought that was a straight Category A. "That was my understanding. And that he wouldn't return. "I thought that's what we were there to protect. "That's just me with the rule. So I've got to find out. But if someone is obviously that concussed, I've got to find out why that happens." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

