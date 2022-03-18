sport, dragons-den, nrlw, dragons-nrlw, st-george-illawarra, dragons, shaylee-bent, david-fifita, dave-fifita

If there looked to be shades of David Fifita in Dragons star Shaylee Bent's stunning runaway try against Brisbane last week, it's because there was. It's the type of four-pointer Fifita has made a habit of in emerging as the most lethal running back-rower in the game. Bent's 70-metre effort brought the Titans wrecking ball, Bent's partner, to his feet in the team hotel and put the Dragons well within reach of the upset against the all-conquering Broncos. They ultimately fell short, but Bent burning Broncos fullback Hayley Maddick en route to the line will feature in NRLW highlight reels long after the current season's over. Bent said she'd definitely taken a leaf out of Fifita's book since shifting to the back row. "He just always backs himself. That's one of the things I look up to him about," Bent said "As soon as he gets the ball he's on. He doesn't care who's around him, he just backs himself and goes. That was my mentality. "Page passed me the ball and all I was thinking was 'just run'. Our backs were actually taking it up and I was on the outside trying to get a rest. "Next minute I got the ball, I saw the fullback there and just decided to take her on. I put my head down and just ran. When I was young I used to play in the centres so I just backed myself. "[Fifita] believes in me and knows what I can do. They were in the hotel watching it so he was really excited and he was just happy I got the chance to show what I can do." The Dragons ultimately fell short of the reigning premiers, but turned on what was arguably the best game of footy in the NRLW's short history. While they couldn't knock the three-time reigning premiers off, Bent feels her side left a mark that will remain should they meet again down the track. "It was obviously a really good game for us and we went into it with the attitude to win it," Bent said. "We went in respecting them, they're three-time premiers, but we wanted to respect them by running hard, tackling hard and putting them under pressure. "They have that big [premiers tag] on them, but it makes us more eager to beat them. We got under their skin a little bit and I don't think their forwards had been pushed to that level before. "It was tough because we worked so hard in that game. To not get the outcome was hard on the soul, but it'll make us stronger." While fans and players alike are clamouring for a rematch come finals time, Bent said it'll be a moot point should the Dragons drop Sunday's clash to win-less Newcastle. Read more: Burgess in good company at the end of 'lonely' road back to the NRL A win would seal a finals berth, a loss could lead to a crunch clash with the late-blooming Roosters in the final round. Bent said the significance of Sunday's clash isn't lost on the playing group. "This game's more important than any other. We're two wins up and so's Parramatta so this is like a semi-final for us," Bent said. "We need to go in like it's a semi-final, do or die, get up the field and earn the right. Every week for us is crucial because our comp is so short. "We've won two games but we could lose the next two and be out. We're on such a high and it could go down just like that. "It's about staying connected and knowing what to do on and off the field to get the win." Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ViGe8NXxNszpWGz2Wi7TWd/63de0b8d-f384-49a2-84f0-dcf479563abf.jpg/r0_50_1124_685_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg