Doctors said it was 'just a scar'. Five years later she was undergoing surgery

For five years, Martina Duleska had a small scar on her lower back and was told by doctors that it was fine and would eventually go away. But early last year, the 22-year-old University of Wollongong student noticed a small growth on top of the scar and decided to get it checked again. "I went got it biopsied and it ended up being melanoma, I was diagnosed with stage three in early March," she said. "It was the very last thing I expected. Read more: Vale Rod Oxley: Ex-council boss 'polarising, controversial, loved' 'I'd been to doctors about it, and they said 'it's fine, it's just a scar and it will go away'. I assumed it was all alright, and if it was cancer then I thought I would have had other symptoms. "I had to have surgery the week after the diagnosis, and it ended up being positive in my lymph nodes as well. I'm currently still on treatment, which I'll be finishing at the end of May." While stage three cancer was the last thing she expected, the Unanderra resident counts herself lucky. "Technically now I am free from cancer, and the immunotherapy I am now on is a back up just in case there are some random cells still floating around, just to kill them off completely," she said. The experience has also helped to guide her into a specific medical field after completing a degree in health sciences at UOW last year. "It was quite hard as a 21-year-old, going through uni and then having cancer," she said. "But now I am studying my masters of Medical Biotechnology. I want to become a research scientist into cancer, because of what I've been through. I just really want to help get other treatments out there." A year after her diagnosis, Ms Duleska is taking part in Melanoma March, a 4km walk at Manly Beach to raise awareness and funds for the Melanoma Institute Australia. "I want people to know that it can happen to anyone, there is no age or nationality... I have tanned skin, I'm from Europe, and people think it's just lighter skinned or fairer people who tend to get it," she said. "I have no history of melanoma, no one has any cancer or anything at all. It really did just come out of the blue. "It also may not come from a mole - in my case I had a scar. So if you see something on yourself, you need to go and get it checked out. There's nothing wrong with getting it checked - and if there is something there, early detection is the key." This year is the 11th anniversary of the national Melanoma March fundraising campaign, which hopes to raise $1 million to support a world-first personalised immunotherapy clinical trial for advanced melanoma patients. Currently, half of advanced melanoma patients don't respond to the immunotherapy treatment which saves others, so the trial would test a Personalised Immunotherapy Platform designed to ensure these patients get effective treatment the first time, based on their own genetics and tumour biology. Melanoma Institute Australia chief Matthew Browne said COVID cancellations had left the organisation with a $1.5 million fundraising shortfall. "So this year's campaign is critical to ensure the world-first personalised immunotherapy clinical trial can get underway, which has the potential to transform cancer treatment globally," he said. Australia has the highest melanoma rates in the world with one person diagnosed with the disease every 30 minutes. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HcD9H4nNcktxiWcmkEEpQD/d4cbaa2b-e87a-4a52-945d-18483490edfd.jpg/r0_244_4809_2961_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg